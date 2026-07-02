IREN Appoints Chief Product Officer and Chief Development Officer

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) ("IREN") today announced the appointment of Kambiz Aghili as Chief Product Officer and Michael Nudelman as Chief Development Officer.

These San Francisco-based appointments bring additional depth to IREN's development and product teams as the Company continues to expand its AI Cloud offering across new markets and services.

As Chief Product Officer, Mr. Aghili will lead IREN's product strategy and roadmap for its AI Cloud platform, including its bare metal GPU offering, managed services and broader product capabilities. He joins from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, where he served as Vice President of Products, spearheading strategy and development of its native multi-cloud platform across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

As Chief Development Officer, Mr. Nudelman will lead IREN's global data center development strategy and the expansion of its 5GW secured grid-connected power portfolio across existing and new markets, including advancing site planning, permitting and economic development incentives. He brings more than two decades of experience in data center development, energy, finance and management, having held senior roles at Google, CyrusOne and Beale Infrastructure.

Together, the appointments strengthen all three layers of IREN's vertically integrated AI Cloud platform: data centers (power, land, substations, buildings and cooling), compute (chips, storage, servers and networking) and software (managed services and enterprise support).

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN, said:

"IREN's growth comes down to securing large-scale land and power in the right markets and building the full AI stack on top of it.

Kambiz brings deep product leadership from one of the world's leading cloud platforms, and Michael brings a proven track record in hyperscale data center development. We're excited to have both of them join IREN at an important stage of our growth."

About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and APAC.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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