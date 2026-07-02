Corem Property Group AB: Decisions at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Corem Property Group AB (publ)

At the Extra General Meeting of Corem Property Group AB (publ) ("Corem" or the "Company") on 2 July 2026 the following main decisions were made.

For more detailed information about the content of the resolutions, reference is made to the notice of the extraordinary general meeting and the Board of Directors' complete proposals. The notice of the extraordinary general meeting and the Board's complete proposals are available on the Company's website, www.corem.se.

Resolution on to reduce the share capital through cancellation of own shares, and to increase the share capital through a bonus issue without issuance of new shares

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital by SEK 197,925,021 through cancellation of own shares, without repayment to the shareholders, of 94,021,637 own ordinary shares of Class B, 106,234 own ordinary shares of Class D and 122,139 own preference shares acquired by the Company following decisions by the Board of Directors in accordance with authorisation from previous General Meeting.

With the purpose of restoring the share capital after reduction of the share capital, through cancellation of shares as set out above, rounded up to achieve a desirable quota value for the Company, the Extraordinary General Meeting simultaneously resolves, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a bonus issue to increase the Company's share capital by SEK 254,713,798. No new shares are issued in connection with the increase of the share capital. The share capital is increased through a transfer from unrestricted equity.

Following the completion of the reduction of the share capital and the bonus issue, the total number of registered shares will amount to 1,273,568,990.

Corem Property Group AB (publ)





FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@corem.se

Eva Landén, Deputy CEO, +46 10 482 76 50, eva.landen@corem.se



Corem Property Group AB (publ)

Address: P.O. Box 56085, SE-102 17 Stockholm

Visitors: Riddargatan 13 C

Reg.no: 556463-9440

www.corem.se





This press release is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

Corem Property Group is a real estate company that in a sustainable way owns, manages and develops commercial properties in urban and growth areas. Corem Property Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.