Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Pardus Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PDVN.P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated November 6, 2025, June 6, 2025, April 4, 2025, and March 6, 2025, it has entered into a share exchange amendment agreement (the "Amendment Agreement"), dated June 24, 2026, with EGL Technology Holdings Co. Ltd. ("EGL Holdings"), to amend the terms of the share exchange agreement dated November 5, 2025 (the "Share Exchange Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of EGL Holdings (the "Transaction").

The Amendment Agreement extends the latest date by which the Transaction is to be completed, from December 31, 2025, to December 9, 2026, and amends the number of consideration shares to be issued to the EGL Holdings shareholders from 152,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Pardus Shares") to 288,000,000 Pardus Shares. Except as amended by the Amendment Agreement, the Share Exchange Agreement continues in full force and effect and the Share Exchange Agreement and the Amendment Agreement will be read and construed together as one agreement.

About Pardus Ventures Inc.

Pardus Ventures Inc., a capital pool company within the meaning of the Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Company of the TSXV Corporate Finance Policies (the "CPC Policy"), was incorporated in British Columbia on December 9, 2022, and its common shares were listed on the TSXV on July 31, 2023. The Company does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction (as such term is defined in the CPC Policy).

Trading in the Pardus Shares is currently halted and will remain halted until completion of the Transaction.

About EGL Holdings

Through its subsidiary, Easy Growth Logtech Company Limited, EGL Holdings is a leading smart locker solutions provider and operator based in Vietnam, which owns multiple advanced AI technologies and related intellectual property rights in the areas of smart distribution, smart lockers, and new retailing, and which aims to provide comprehensive last-mile delivery solutions to the booming e-commerce market in Vietnam.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Herrick Lau"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's completion of the Transaction and related transactions. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the Company, EGL Holdings, and the EGL shareholders completing the Transaction, including the conditions to be satisfied for completion of the Transaction, the completion of the name change, the business carried on by the Resulting Issuer, and the reliance on a prospectus exemption for the issuance of the Pardus Shares to be issued in connection with the Transaction. Such statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the requisite corporate and shareholders approvals of the directors and shareholders of the Company or EGL Holdings, as applicable, may not be obtained; the TSXV may not approve the Transaction; that the parties may be unable to satisfy the closing conditions in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Exchange Agreement; and other risks that are customary to transactions of this nature. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance of any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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Source: Pardus Ventures Inc.