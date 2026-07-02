Enterprise CX veteran joins Omilia to lead go-to-market across Latin America, Spain, and Portugal

Omilia, a global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced the appointment of Armando Trivellato as Executive Vice President Growth to lead the company's go-to-market strategy across Latin America and Iberia.

In his new role, Armando will build Omilia's commercial presence across Latin America, Spain, and Portugal markets where enterprise demand for agentic CX automation is accelerating and where Omilia has seen growing interest from financial services, utilities, and telecommunications providers. He will be responsible for go-to-market strategy, partner development, and enterprise sales across the region.

Trivellato brings more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles at multinational technology, telecommunications, and customer service companies. Prior to joining Omilia, he served as Head of Tech Sales at Atento, where he led the growth strategy of Atento's technology services portfolio, focusing on the commercialization of these products in the U.S., EMEA and Brazil. Trivellato was previously Vice President of Iberia and Latin America at Five9, where he played a key role in opening strategic markets and collaborating with major enterprise brands in the CX space. His career also includes senior positions at Poly, Avaya, and Lucent Technologies.

His deep knowledge of the Latin America and Iberia landscape and his proven ability to build and scale regional teams make him uniquely positioned to accelerate Omilia's presence in these high-growth markets.

"The contact center market in Latin America and Iberia is at a genuine inflection point. Enterprises here have invested heavily in first-generation automation and hit the same ceiling everyone hits containment stuck in the mid-60 percents and no clear path to improvement," says Armando Trivellato. "What Omilia has built changes that equation. I've spent 25 years selling and building CX technology across this region. I've rarely seen a platform with this combination of proven results at enterprise scale and a genuine self-learning architecture. The opportunity here is significant and the timing is right."

"Omilia handles 3 billion calls a year. Our platform is running inside some of the largest financial services, utilities, and QSR brands in the world. That proof of scale travels well and the demand we're seeing across Latin America and Iberia confirms it. Armando brings exactly the regional depth and enterprise relationships to accelerate what's already a fast-moving opportunity. We're delighted to have him leading our efforts in IberoAmerica," adds Dimitris Vassos, CEO and Co-Founder at Omilia.

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701094340/en/

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