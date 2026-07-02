Cannara Biotech Inc.: Cannara Secures Exclusive Canadian Rights to Blue River's Ampersand Live Rosin Infusion Technology

MONTREAL, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara", the "Company", "us" or "we") ( TSX: LOVE ) ( OTCQX: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at affordable prices with two mega facilities in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Blue River of Florida , LLC ("Blue River"), to manufacture, commercialize and distribute products in Canada using Blue River's proprietary Ampersand live rosin infusion technology.

Ampersand is an innovative ingestible cannabis extract designed to allow adult consumers to experience live rosin in a convenient, non-combustible oral format. Live rosin is a premium solventless cannabis extract known for preserving the plant's natural terpene profile, flavour and full-spectrum characteristics. Traditionally, live rosin has been consumed through inhalable formats. Ampersand is designed to bring those same sought-after solventless attributes into an ingestible format that dissolves orally.

Cannara expects to launch its first Ampersand products under the Nugz brand in 5-gram containers containing 500 mg of THC, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and provincial listing processes. The format is intended to provide consumers with portioned ingestible extract option while expanding the Company's premium product portfolio beyond traditional dried flower, pre-roll, vape and concentrate categories.

"Ampersand is more than a single product launch," said Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Cannara. "By combining Blue River's proprietary technology with Cannara's solventless expertise, product development capabilities and national commercial platform, we believe we are well positioned to introduce live rosin in a new ingestible format under the Nugz brand. This platform has the potential to support future formats and extend Cannara's premium product portfolio into new categories."

"We're excited to partner with Cannara to bring Blue River's Ampersand technology platform to the federally regulated Canadian cannabis market," said Tony Verzura, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blue River. "Cannara's commitment to quality, solventless cannabis and long-term product development made them a natural partner for Blue River. We look forward to working together to commercialize Ampersand in Canada and explore future opportunities for collaboration."

Under the agreement, Cannara will hold exclusive Canadian rights to manufacture and commercialize Ampersand infused live rosin ingestible products. The partnership leverages Cannara's vertically integrated cultivation, solventless extraction, manufacturing and national distribution capabilities, together with Blue River's proprietary formulation technology. The agreement also provides a framework for future product development and potential international commercialization opportunities, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Cannara and Blue River have begun product development and commercialization activities, with the first Nugz Ampersand products expected to launch through provincial distributors following customary regulatory and listing processes.

CONTACT

Nicholas?Sosiak, CPA, CA

Chief Operating Officer &

Interim Chief Financial Officer

nick@cannara.ca? Zohar?Krivorot?

Founder & Chief Executive Officer?

zohar@cannara.ca?



ABOUT CANNARA

Cannara Biotech Inc. ( TSX: LOVE ) ( OTCQX: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's favourable energy costs, Cannara maintains an efficient, low-cost production model. For more information, please visit? cannara.ca

ABOUT BLUE RIVER

Blue River of Florida, LLC is a pioneer in solventless cannabis innovation, recognized for advancing cannabis-derived terpene, extraction and formulation technologies, earning more than 85 industry awards and five U.S. patents in cannabis extraction and formulation technology. Today, Blue River partners with leading cannabis operators across North America, developing premium solventless products and proprietary technologies that preserve the plant's natural cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. For more information, please visit blueriverterps.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the agreement with Blue River and the strategic partnership between the parties; the expected manufacture, commercialization and distribution of Ampersand infused live rosin products in Canada; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and completion of applicable provincial listing processes; future product development and the introduction of additional formats; potential international commercialization opportunities and the Company's product portfolio expansion strategy.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. In this document, certain forward-looking statements are identified by words including "may," "future," "expected," "intends" and "estimates." By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail under "Risk Factors" in the Company's AIF available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and under the "Investor Area" section of our website at https://www.cannara.ca/en/investor-area

Other risks not presently known to the Company or that the Company believes are not significant could also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning the availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, as well as customer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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