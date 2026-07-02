GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Engages Northtech Drilling for Inaugural Drill Program at the Magno Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling services agreement with Northtech Drilling Ltd. ("Northtech") to conduct the Company's fully funded inaugural diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Magno Project, located in the prolific Cassiar District of northern British Columbia.

Highlights:

GoldHaven engages Northtech Drilling Ltd . for its inaugural drill program at the Magno Project.

. for its inaugural drill program at the Magno Project. Initial 5,000-7,000 metre diamond drill program planned, subject to final permitting.

planned, subject to final permitting. Program to test historical tungsten mineralization and high-priority targets generated from the recently completed airborne QMAGT survey.

and high-priority targets generated from the recently completed airborne QMAGT survey. Northtech has completed over 600,000 metres of drilling with more than 300 years of combined crew experience.

Northtech has successfully drilled for major and junior mining companies, including De Beers, Anglo American, BHP and MMG Resources.





The upcoming drill program is expected to commence upon receipt of final exploration permits and will initially comprise approximately 5,000 to 7,000 metres of diamond drilling, with a minimum commitment of 3,000 metres, targeting the Company's priority tungsten, silver, zinc, lead, copper and indium mineralization. The agreement contemplates mobilization around August 1, 2026, subject to permitting and mutually agreed scheduling.

The drill program has been designed to verify and expand historical tungsten mineralization at the Kuhn Zone while testing additional high-priority targets generated through the recently completed district-scale airborne QMAGT geophysical survey, which covered more than 2,300-line kilometres across the Company's expanded Magno Project.

Experienced Northern Drilling Contractor

Northtech Drilling is a northern Canadian drilling contractor with more than two decades of operational experience and has completed over 600,000 metres of diamond drilling across Canada. The company brings over 300 years of combined crew experience and has successfully completed exploration programs for numerous major and junior mining companies, including De Beers, Anglo American, BHP, Kennady Diamonds, Yukon Zinc, NorZinc, MMG Resources, North Arrow Minerals, Blue Star Gold and others.

Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven, commented:

"Securing Northtech is another important milestone as we continue preparing for our inaugural drill campaign at Magno. Their extensive experience operating in northern Canada, combined with a proven track record on technically challenging exploration projects, makes them an excellent partner as we begin testing what we believe is one of the most compelling critical minerals exploration opportunities in the Cassiar District."

"With financing complete, our district-scale airborne survey now finished, and a drilling contractor in place, we are entering the final stages of preparation ahead of drilling. We look forward to mobilizing as soon as permits are received."

2026 Drill Program

The inaugural drill campaign is expected to focus on several priority target areas across the Magno Project, including:

Verification and expansion of the historical Kuhn tungsten skarn mineralization;

Testing interpreted extensions of known tungsten-bearing skarn horizons;

Initial drill testing of targets generated from the recently completed airborne QMAGT magnetic survey;

Evaluation of additional silver-lead-zinc CRD and intrusion-related targets identified across the district-scale land package.





The Company believes the combination of historical drilling, high-grade surface sampling, extensive airborne geophysics and geological modelling provides a strong foundation for the upcoming exploration program.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo. who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

Equity Incentive Grant:

The Company has granted 750,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to an officer of the Company pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The RSUs shall vest in equal monthly installments over a period of thirty-six (36) months, subject to the terms of the Plan and the continued service of the recipient.

Marketing:

The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with X Media Inc. SEZC ("X Media") effective July 1, 2026, pursuant to which X Media will provide digital marketing, investor awareness and public relations services for a six-month term. Services may include editorial placements, public relations distribution, influencer and investor network distribution, digital advertising campaigns, investor-focused landing pages, email capture and database growth systems, retargeting, and related marketing activities.

The Company has agreed to pay X Media a total of US$500,000 for the six-month campaign. Melissa Destarac, CEO of X Media, will oversee the services provided to the Company.

X Media and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither X Media nor its principals own any securities of the Company. X Media is headquartered in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release" are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information: