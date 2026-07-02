Outfit7 Limited: My Talking Tom 2 Introduces Spooky Quest, a Brand-New Dungeon Crawler Adventure

Players can explore mysterious underground zones, collect treasures, unlock upgrades, and discover a completely new way to play





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7 today unveiled Spooky Quest, a major new gameplay update for My Talking Tom 2 that introduces an entirely new adventure experience beneath Talking Tom's home.

Hidden below the backyard lies a mysterious underground world where players take direct control of Talking Tom as he explores caves, discovers treasures, and recovers lost belongings for his friends. While keeping the core virtual pet experience, Spooky Basement introduces a brand-new dungeon crawler adventure, offering players a completely new way to experience My Talking Tom 2.

Key Takeaways

A Brand-New Adventure Mode: Explore a mysterious underground world hidden beneath Talking Tom's house.

Explore a mysterious underground world hidden beneath Talking Tom's house. Take Direct Control of Talking Tom: Guide Tom through challenging levels filled with surprises, rewards, and spooky encounters.

Guide Tom through challenging levels filled with surprises, rewards, and spooky encounters. Three Unique Worlds to Discover: Journey through the Basement, Crystal Cave, and Lava Cave, each with its own visual style and increasing difficulty.

Journey through the Basement, Crystal Cave, and Lava Cave, each with its own visual style and increasing difficulty. Progress, Upgrade, and Collect: Earn rewards, unlock upgrades, discover collectibles, and customize Talking Tom with exclusive themed outfits.

A Completely New Way to Play

The adventure begins when players discover an elevator leading beneath Talking Tom's home. From there, they guide Tom through underground levels, searching for treasures while overcoming increasingly difficult challenges.

Deep below the surface, players will encounter spooky creatures, including rats, snakes, deadly fish, and ghosts. Navigating environmental hazards - like falling crates, slime pits, collapsing structures, and lava - requires careful timing, quick reactions, and a willingness to venture into the unknown. The update balances accessibility with progression, giving casual players to enjoy the adventure while offering veterans challenging content to master.

Explore Three Underground Worlds

Spooky Basement features 150 levels spread across three distinct environments:

Basement - An introductory underground area filled with mysterious corners and hidden surprises.

- An introductory underground area filled with mysterious corners and hidden surprises. Crystal Cave - A sparkling underground world packed with new challenges and valuable rewards.

- A sparkling underground world packed with new challenges and valuable rewards. Lava Zone - The deepest and most dangerous area, offering the toughest obstacles and biggest prizes.



Each environment introduces new gameplay challenges while rewarding players who are brave enough to keep exploring.

Upgrade, Collect, and Go Deeper

Throughout their adventures, players earn Spooky Currency to buy outfits, continues, and mid-run buffs. At the hub, invest it into permanent upgrades-like increased max life, faster movement, and better mining gear - to give Talking Tom a head start on his next descent. Players can also discover temporary boosts, collect themed treasures, and unlock exclusive Spooky Quest outfit sets through the Basement Hub.

With exploration, progression, collectibles, and rewards all woven into a brand-new gameplay experience, Spooky Quest delivers one of the biggest additions to My Talking Tom 2 since launch - a title that recently crossed 3 billion downloads. Get the new update today!

Get the new My Talking Tom 2 update today! Team up with Talking Tom, track down hidden treasures, and reveal the secrets buried beneath his home.

Contact: media@outfit7.com

ABOUT MY TALKING TOM 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Tom 2 is an immersive virtual pet experience in which players take care of Talking Tom as he grows up by feeding him, bathing him, and taking him on exciting adventures. They can also enjoy activities like dressing him up, decorating his house, and playing mini-games. Tom's most known for humorously repeating anything players say to him, adding an extra layer of fun. My Talking Tom 2 promises endless entertainment for players of all ages. If you're curious to learn more, explore HERE .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cb5f4ff-97fb-468a-a08e-ead5d038c556