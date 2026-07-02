Folgendes Bezugsrecht hat am 03.07.2026 den letzten Handelstag:

The following subscription right will have its last trading day on 03.07.2026:



ISIN Mnemonic Longname

DE000A41YFG5 OHBA OHB SE BZR



Bitte beachten Sie, dass alle offenen Orders in dem o.g. Instrument heute nach dem Posttrading geloescht werden.

Please note that all open orders will be deleted today, after the post trading period.





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard