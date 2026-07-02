Netherlands-headquartered inverter and storage manufacturer Atmoce has introduced a new AC-coupled storage system for industrial and commercial applications. Called M-ELV BattBank, the new product has a usable energy capacity of 16.08 kWh per unit, scalable up to 112.56 kWh per cluster with seven units. "A key feature is that each additional module increases the output power by 8 kW, up to a continuous output of 56 kW," the company said in a statement. "Furthermore, the system is cascadeable and can flexibly scale with the company's energy needs." The storage system uses lithium iron phosphate ...

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