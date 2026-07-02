Sunner, the solar tracker control systems division of Spanish engineering company IED, has developed a predictive control system that detects the onset of aeroelastic instabilities before they can damage tracker structures. The predictive monitoring system is called True Wind and is designed to detect aeroelastic instabilities in solar trackers before they develop into damaging galloping events. Galloping is a wind-induced aeroelastic instability that causes large, self-amplifying oscillations in solar tracker structures, potentially leading to mechanical damage or structural failure. The technology ...

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