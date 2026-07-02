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PR Newswire
02.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
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J.F. Lehman & Company: Wrist Group Expands Defense Logistics Capabilities with Acquisition of Military Services Australia and Downie Jones Ship Stores

AALBORG, Denmark, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrist Group, a global leader in marine supply and logistics for the maritime industry and a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Military Services Australia Pty Ltd. and Downie Jones Ship Stores Limited (collectively, "MSA"), a leading provider of husbanding and maritime logistics services supporting defense and naval operations across Australia and the Indo-Pacific.

Anders Skipper, Group Chief Financial Officer at Wrist, commented, "MSA represents a strategic addition to Wrist and a meaningful expansion of our capabilities in defense logistics. MSA's established relationships and proven track record supporting naval and government customers, combined with Wrist's global scale and supply capabilities, create a compelling platform to enhance our capabilities and better serve defense and maritime customers."

Peter Price, Chief Executive Officer of MSA, added, "Joining Wrist marks an exciting next chapter for MSA. Wrist's global platform and operational capabilities will allow us to expand our offering and better serve our customers. We look forward to continuing to support our customer base as part of a global organization."

Will Hanenberg, Chairman of Wrist and Partner at JFLCO, said, "The acquisition of MSA represents an important step in Wrist's strategy to expand its presence in defense logistics and support services. MSA has established itself as a trusted partner to naval customers across the Indo-Pacific, and we are excited to work alongside Peter Price, Paddy Price and their team to build on that success, broaden the company's capabilities and drive long-term growth."

Jones Day served as lead legal counsel to Wrist and JFLCO, with Gorrissen Federspiel providing additional legal support. MSA was advised by KPMG Corporate Finance as financial and tax advisor, and Talbot Sayer as legal counsel.

About Wrist Group

Wrist Group is a global leader in marine supply and logistics, operating across 40 locations worldwide and serving more than 750 ports.

The company is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the maritime supply and logistics industry, streamlining the marine supply chain and procurement for customers. Committed to responsibility, Wrist continuously develops innovative solutions and services that address the industry's growing demand for efficiency, reliability and long-term value creation.

For more information about Wrist Group and its family of companies, please visit www.wrist.com.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure industries. The firm has over $9 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/6017914/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wrist-group-expands-defense-logistics-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-military-services-australia-and-downie-jones-ship-stores-302816888.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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