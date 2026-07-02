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ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Nitches, Inc.: Most AI Tools Ask You to Trust the Black Box; NutraVeri Built One You Can Audit

The platform's readiness score is deterministic: the same supplement formula always produces the same result, every number traces to a public FDA or FTC source, and founders can change one input and watch exactly which risk moves. The first score is free.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) - Ask most "AI-powered" tools how they reached a conclusion and the honest answer is that no one can fully say. The model is a black box. The output changes between runs. There is no way to inspect the work.

NutraVeri, operated by Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH), took the opposite position.

Its readiness score, the number designed to help a supplement founder determine whether a concept is prepared to move toward manufacturing, is deterministic. The same formula and the same claims produce the same score every time. Nothing is randomized. Nothing is hand-tuned per user.

Every one of the platform's six scoring dimensions traces back to public sources, including FDA labeling databases, FDA warning letters, import alerts, adverse-event reporting data, FTC advertising guidance, GRAS notices, and published NIH and peer-reviewed evidence.

The result is a tool that founders can interrogate rather than simply trust.

Change one ingredient dose and watch which dimension moves. Reword a claim and see the claim-safety score respond. The platform does not flatter the founder and does not hide its reasoning.

"Founders should not have to spend money on labels, inventory, and manufacturing deposits before discovering they crossed a regulatory line they never knew existed," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "We built NutraVeri so people can see the risks, inspect the inputs, and make decisions using the same public record regulators and enforcement agencies already use."

That transparency matters most where the stakes are highest. A supplement concept that scores well simply because the founder liked the answer is not intelligence. It's reassurance. A score built from public evidence and produced consistently is a decision-support tool founders can actually use before committing capital.

NutraVeri screens claim language against public FDA and FTC guidance, checks ingredient doses against published evidence ranges, and returns a result in approximately sixty seconds. Regulatory consulting often costs hundreds of dollars per hour and can require weeks of waiting. The first NutraVeri Score is free and can be completed in about two minutes.

The company is equally clear about the platform's limitations. A score is a point-in-time assessment based on public information. It does not certify compliance, predict enforcement actions, or replace review by qualified professionals. Its purpose is to help founders identify potential issues while changes are still inexpensive and easy to make.

The first readiness score is now live at NutraVeri?. No account is required, no credit card is needed, and the formula remains the founder's own.

About Nitches, Inc. (OTCID:NICH)

Nitches Inc. is a technology company focused on building practical intelligence platforms that help businesses make better decisions before capital is committed. Through NutraVeri, the company is developing readiness and decision-support tools for the dietary supplement industry, helping founders evaluate formulations, claims, and regulatory considerations using publicly available evidence and transparent methodologies.

Media Contact

John Morgan
Chief Executive Officer
Nitches Inc.
Email: info@nitchescorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws regarding the features, capabilities, and intended use of the NutraVeri platform and related business plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and are not guarantees of future performance. NutraVeri Scores, reports, and records are informational tools only and do not certify regulatory compliance, approval, safety, efficacy, or commercial success. Dietary supplement products are not FDA-approved. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Disclaimer: NutraVeri provides informational product readiness intelligence only and does not provide legal, regulatory, medical, scientific, financial, or investment advice.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/most-ai-tools-ask-you-to-trust-the-black-box-nutraveri-built-one-1185061

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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