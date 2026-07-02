Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.: Hillcrest Engages Market One Media Group Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FRA:7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company"), an innovative clean technology company specializing in power conversion technologies, is pleased to announce the engagement of Market One Media Group Inc. (the "Consultant").

Hillcrest has entered into a media services contract with the Consultant dated June 2, 2026 (the "Agreement") pursuant to which the Consultant and its affiliates will conduct a comprehensive 12-month campaign to position the Company for sustained media awareness through a strategic mix of premium content and targeted outreach (collectively, the "Services"). The Services consist of promotional activities, including digital media content, editorial placements, newsletter distributions, email outreach, and advertising campaigns. The Services will be provided on platforms managed by the Consultant and its affiliates, including financial media, online publications, and social media platforms, such as BNN Bloomberg. The term of the Agreement is 12 months commencing on July 1, 2026. The Services are expected to end on June 30, 2027.

The Consultant can be contacted at +1-604-428-2125 or info@marketone.ca, with a business address located at 440 W Hastings St #320, Vancouver, BC V6B 1L1. The Consultant is at arm's length from the Company.

In consideration of the Services, the Company has agreed to pay $100,000, plus applicable taxes, to the Consultant. The Services will be conducted at the direction of the Company.

The Company also announces the grant of 5,278,601 restricted share units ("RSUs") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit plan. The RSUs have a 3-year term and vest immediately.

The Company further announces that it has granted stock options ("Options") to officers and directors of the Company to purchase up to 6,605,175 Common Shares pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The Options vest as follows: i) 1,321,035 Options vest on June 29, 2027; ii) 1,981,552 Options vest on June 29, 2028; and iii) 3,302,588 Options vest on June 29, 2029. The Options are exercisable on or before June 30, 2031, at a price of $0.17 per Common Share.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future.

Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Don Currie

info@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 604-609-0006

Toll-free: 1 855-609-0006

Public Relations

Jamie L. Hogue

jhogue@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 602-793-9481

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to receiving all regulatory approvals; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hillcrest-engages-market-one-media-group-inc.-1185449