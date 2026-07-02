Bioretec Oy: Inside information: Chief Financial Officer Tuukka Paavola will leave the company

Bioretec Ltd, Inside Information, 2 July 2026 at 14.30 EEST

Bioretec Ltd and Tuukka Paavola have mutually agreed that Paavola will not continue in his position. Paavola will leave his role with immediate effect. The duties of the Chief Financial Officer will be assumed on an interim basis by Controller Anna-Mari Venola until a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed.

Bioretec will immediately initiate the recruitment process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Paavola started in the position on January 20, 2026.

Bioretec thanks Tuukka Paavola for his contribution as Chief Financial Officer and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line,?is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com