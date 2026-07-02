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PR Newswire
02.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Sail4th 250 Gears Up for Historic Tall Ships Parade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 2nd

  • Investors digest the June non-farms payroll report, which was released earlier this morning
  • Sail4th 250 President Chris O'Brien will join NYSE Live to discuss what attendees can expect during Saturday's Parade of Tall Ships up the Hudson River.
  • The U.S. Navy will be at the NYSE ahead of the International Naval Review.
    • Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Daryl Caudle, will join Taking Stock to take viewers through the Navy's biggest initiatives for America's 250th anniversary.
  • Sinda Executive Chairman Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla will join NYSE Live to reveal the silver miner's game plan for the rest of 2026.
    • Shares of SIND began trading on the NYSE June 26.

Opening Bell
Sinda (NYSE: SIND) celebrates its recent trading debut on the NYSE

Closing Bell
U.S. and global military leaders celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003382/NYSE_Content_Update_July_2.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003381/NYSE_US_Secret_Service.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/6020875/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-sail4th-250-gears-up-for-historic-tall-ships-parade-302816896.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.