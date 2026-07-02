Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI hat das Bohrziel gewählt - startet jetzt die nächste große Kupfer-Story aus Nevada?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The National Bar Association Announces Annual Senator Arthenia Joyner Prayer Breakfast

The Breakfast will Feature Gospel Icon Shirley Caesar and Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / The National Bar Association (NBA) invites attendees to begin the week in faith and fellowship at the Annual Senator Arthenia Joyner Prayer Breakfast, held Sunday, July 26 from 8:00 AM-9:15 AM during the NBA's 101st Annual Convention in Nashville. The prayer breakfast will feature gospel icon Shirley Caesar and Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, President and General Secretary of the National Council of Churches and the first woman elected bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

This year's convention theme, The Rhythm of Excellence: The Power of Promise, The Energy of Now, underscores the NBA's commitment to service and purpose. The Prayer Breakfast will set a reflective and energizing tone for the week, bringing together attorneys, judges, law students, and civic leaders to renew their commitment to justice, community, and stewardship.

"Faith and fellowship have long been at the heart of the National Bar Association's gatherings," said NBA President Ashley L. Upkins. "As we prepare for a week of hard work and important conversation in Nashville, the Prayer Breakfast offers a chance to recommit to service - to one another and to the communities we represent. I am honored Pastor Shirley Caesar and Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie will lead us into a week centered on purpose and collective action."

Named in honor of Senator Arthenia Joyner's legacy of public service and advocacy, the NBA Prayer Breakfast is an annual tradition that brings spiritual leaders and legal professionals together to reflect on ethical leadership and community responsibility. This ticketed event is open to convention registrants and guests with separate registration.

For further information, or to register for the convention or Prayer Breakfast, please visit: https://events.nationalbar.org/nashville/

About The National Bar Association

Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association was established at a time when Black lawyers were excluded from membership in the American Bar Association. Now marking over 100 years of service, the NBA has grown into a global organization with more than 60,000 members, affiliates, and supporters. For more than a century, the NBA has been at the forefront of advancing civil rights, judicial independence, professional excellence, and equal access to justice in the United States and abroad.

MEDIA CONTACT
Janie Mackenzie
Vice President Public Relations
Ascendant Group Branding
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com

SOURCE: National Bar Association



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/the-national-bar-association-announces-annual-senator-arthenia-joyner-prayer-breakfast-1185057

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.