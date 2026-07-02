Virtuix Holdings Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Reiterates Buy-Emerging Rating and $9.00 Price Target on Virtuix Following Transformational Fiscal Q4 2026 Results

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Fiscal Q4 2026 Quarterly Update on Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX), reiterating its Buy-Emerging rating and 12-month price target of $9.00 per share, representing approximately 177% upside from the Company's July 1, 2026 closing price of $3.25.

The quarterly update highlights what Emerging Growth Research believes was a transformational fiscal year for Virtuix. While the Company continued investing aggressively in future growth, Virtuix exceeded expectations on both revenue and earnings during the quarter while continuing to execute its long-term strategy across both the consumer virtual reality and defense markets.

Emerging Growth Research believes Virtuix remains one of the most compelling long-term growth opportunities in the emerging virtual reality sector, supported by its market-leading, patent-protected technology platform, expanding recurring software revenue, growing defense opportunities, and recently announced strategic partnership with Meta.

Key Highlights from the Quarterly Update

Transformational Fiscal 2026 Performance

Fiscal 2026 marked an important milestone for Virtuix as the Company continued executing its long-term growth strategy. Fourth quarter revenue increased 32% sequentially, reflecting continued customer adoption despite challenging year-over-year comparisons related to fulfillment of a large preorder backlog in the prior year. Emerging Growth Research believes current financial results establish a strong foundation for accelerating growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond.

Consumer and Defense Growth Strategy Continues to Expand

Virtuix continues building a diversified growth platform across both consumer entertainment and defense applications. During the quarter, the Company expanded its distribution through a new partnership with Meta, providing access to approximately 20 million Meta Quest headset owners while also growing its presence in Europe and Canada. On the defense side, Virtuix continues advancing its AI-powered Virtual Terrain Walk platform following selection by the U.S. Air Force SBIR program, while management is evaluating strategic defense acquisitions to accelerate government contracting opportunities.

Long-Term Revenue Inflection Remains Intact

Emerging Growth Research continues to forecast approximately 15% revenue growth during fiscal 2027 followed by nearly 290% growth during fiscal 2028 as consumer adoption accelerates and defense opportunities begin contributing meaningfully to results. The research firm believes Virtuix remains positioned for a potential "hockey stick" revenue trajectory beginning in calendar 2027.

Shares Continue to Trade at a Significant Valuation Discount

Despite improving business fundamentals, Emerging Growth Research believes VTIX shares remain substantially undervalued based on both discounted cash flow analysis and peer valuation multiples. The firm's blended valuation methodology continues to support a $9.00 per share price target, representing significant upside from current trading levels.

Near-Term Risks Remain Manageable

While the report notes several near-term considerations - including the July 27, 2026 expiration of the IPO lock-up period, continued investment spending, and the timing of defense contract awards - Emerging Growth Research believes these factors are outweighed by the Company's substantial long-term growth opportunity and strengthening competitive position.

The report concludes that Virtuix's unique combination of proprietary technology, expanding addressable markets, recurring software revenue, and emerging defense business creates a compelling long-term investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to next-generation immersive technologies.

For a copy of the full Fiscal Q4 2026 Quarterly Update, please visit:

https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/VTIX_FYQ4.26-Quarterly-Update-7.2.26.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/vtix/ (Quarterly Update available on the Company profile page on the right as you scroll down)

About Virtuix Holdings Inc.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) develops and manufactures AI-driven, full-body virtual reality systems for consumer and defense markets. Its flagship Omni platform enables users to walk and run naturally inside immersive virtual environments for gaming, fitness, and military training applications. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Virtuix has established itself as a leader in omni-directional virtual reality technology through its vertically integrated platform and extensive intellectual property portfolio.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm focused on providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. Through its comprehensive research platform, Emerging Growth Research delivers objective investment analysis designed to enhance transparency, improve investor understanding, and broaden market awareness. The firm provides ongoing research coverage for companies presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference platform.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, revenue projections, defense contracting opportunities, merger and acquisition prospects, valuation estimates, and future growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, consumer adoption rates, defense contract timing and procurement delays, geopolitical and tariff exposure, potential share dilution, the expiration of the IPO lock-up period, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy across both consumer and defense markets.

SOURCE: Virtuix Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/emerging-growth-research-reiterates-buy-emerging-rating-and-9.00-1185797