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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Announces Smart Grid Intelligence Initiative Utilizing Agentic AI to Mitigate Extreme Heatwave Energy Demands

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging company focused on energy solutions, announced that, following correspondence regarding U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, the Company has reviewed Jaguar Land Rover's response and has elected not to pursue the matter further. Management believes this allows the Company to focus its attention on executing its strategic growth initiatives, including advanced research to develop smart energy solutions around grid intelligence utilizing AI.

Extreme summer heatwaves are driving global energy infrastructure to a critical tipping point. In the United States, regional grids are projecting near-record peak electricity demand, threatening widespread outages. Simultaneously, Europe faces an identical infrastructure crisis where intense residential and commercial cooling needs cause consumption to spike by up to 1 gigawatt per degree Celsius. These sudden surges inflict extreme thermal stress on aging utility equipment and transmission networks, significantly increasing the risk of widespread blackouts.

Smart Grid Intelligence Solutions

To mitigate these systemic vulnerabilities, Elektros is focusing its "Smart Energy" research on Agentic AI workflows and edge computing nodes. This technology aims to transition modern grid management from human-reactive tracking to autonomous, self-healing orchestration. By integrating localized AI agents capable of processing real-time SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) sensor streams, the software can instantly execute dynamic demand response protocols, autonomously reroute regional power loads away from failing transformers, and optimize utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) distribution within milliseconds of identifying a thermal or electrical anomaly.

"The volatility impacting major energy markets this summer underscores a severe, structural vulnerability to extreme weather events," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "Our research into autonomous, agentic workflows demonstrates that advanced AI can serve as a vital, real-time line of defense to balance unstable loads, protect physical utility assets, and secure long-term grid resilience."

Connect With Our Enterprise Sales & Investor Teams

Commercial property operators, hospitality management groups, and institutional portfolios interested in running an energy efficiency and utility cost audit can connect directly with our deployment team at sales@elektros.energy.

Management also invites current and prospective shareholders to receive timely updates on corporate milestones, software deployment metrics, and clean energy expansion plans. https://www.elektros.energy/investors.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory developments, execution risks, market conditions, and technological factors.

CONTACT:
Elektros, Inc.
Investor Relations & Media
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-announces-smart-grid-intelligence-initiative-utilizing-agentic-ai-to-mitigate-e-1185793

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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