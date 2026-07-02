Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Sydney-based responsible AI consultancy EthicAI has launched Selma, an on-premise AI solution designed to give Australian organisations greater control over their own data and access to AI.





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The launch arrives days after the US government-mandated suspensions of major commercial AI models, which were disabled globally overnight without notice. This event highlighted a core problem that EthicAI has challenged since its founding. The organisations most exposed are those already carrying serious data obligations: legal aid services, child protection agencies, ombudsman offices and government policy teams whose statutory requirements make sending client data to any external system legally untenable.

Selma offer those organisations a new pathway for AI adoption - a sovereign, custom SLM architecture, founded on their own values and fine-tuned to their specific policies, protocols and Australian legal context. At the end of the migration, the organisation owns its AI infrastructure outright.

EthicAI has simultaneously announced the appointment of Simon Brock as Partner and Chief Product Officer. Brock brings years of senior leadership across marketing and digital product at Publicis Groupe, and will lead Selma's commercial strategy and product development.

Co-founder Kara Bombell said: "We are so excited to bring Simon on board to launch our mission into the product space. After years of working with Australia's biggest brands, to have Simon bring that rigour and passion about ethical AI solutions is right for the next steps for EthicAI."

"For a long time I've believed that organisations depending on AI to support their workforce need greater control over what that AI is, where the data lives and how it's governed," Brock adds. "That's why we're creating Selma, to offer a new way for organisations to adopt AI without compromising the things that matter to them."

About EthicAI

EthicAI is an Australian responsible AI consultancy focused on helping organisations adopt artificial intelligence in ways that are ethical, transparent and aligned with regulatory obligations. Founded by experts in governance, strategy and emerging technologies, EthicAI works with organisations across government, legal, community and commercial sectors to develop AI frameworks, implementation strategies and governance models that balance innovation with accountability. Its newly launched platform, Selma, provides sovereign AI infrastructure designed to give organisations greater control over data, governance and long-term AI capability.

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Source: GRW