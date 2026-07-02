A warehouse belonging to Atmosfera, one of Ukraine's leading solar energy companies, was hit by Russian missiles last week. The strike on Atmosfera's central warehouse occurred as part of a wider Russian missile attack on Kyiv late in the evening of June 25. There were no casualties at the warehouse, as no members of staff were on site at the time of the incident. The company told pv magazine the resulting fire damaged a significant portion of the company's photovoltaic equipment, with a full assessment of the damage still ongoing. A substantial share of the inventory was successfully saved, ...

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