Spanish EPC contractor Ijes Solar is constructing a solar park in area with archeological interest for Total Energies in France. The Les Brandes solar park is located in the municipalities of Ménesplet and Montpon-Ménestérol in France's Dordogne department. The 8.9 MW ground-mounted solar plant occupies 9 hectares. The project received its building permit in 2023, construction began in September 2025, and commissioning is scheduled for summer 2026. A key feature of the project is its location on a site containing archaeological remains, identified during a survey carried out by France's National ...

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