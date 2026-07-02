The partnership marks a major step toward German sovereign space capabilities, with a German-built satellite launching on a German-built rocket planned within 12 months of agreement

Planet Labs Germany, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, and European space company Isar Aerospace today announced a strategic launch agreement. Under the agreement, Isar Aerospace will launch one of Planet's next-generation high-resolution Pelican satellites, with additional satellites planned for future launches.

The Pelican is scheduled to fly on Isar Aerospace's Spectrum launch vehicle, currently scheduled as early as late 2026 from Isar Aerospace's dedicated launch complex at Andøya Space. The Pelican will be assembled in Planet's upcoming Berlin manufacturing facility. With both satellite and rocket being built in Germany, this launch will be a national first for the country, demonstrating rapid advancements in the nation's sovereign space capabilities.

"Germany has set out an ambitious space agenda. Planet and Isar Aerospace are responding to the moment and delivering a first for the country: both satellite and rocket built in Germany," said Martin Polak, Managing Director of Planet Labs Germany. "Most excitingly our joint teams have set an ambitious goal to do this first launch within less than 12 months of agreement showcasing our agile aerospace approach and supporting rapidly evolving national priorities across security, resilience and civil applications."

"This collaboration underscores the strength and growing strategic importance of the German and European space ecosystem," said Stella Guillen, Chief Commercial Officer of Isar Aerospace. "With our unique approach to developing scalable, integrated launch capability, we aim to serve a rapidly growing global demand for access to space for commercial and government missions. Europe now has an unparalleled opportunity to leverage this ecosystem to build resilient space capabilities and unlock its potential for security and economic growth."

The partnership marks a milestone in Planet's end-to-end German space ecosystem. The company, which maintains its European headquarters and Mission Control in Berlin, is expanding its local footprint in 2026 with a new manufacturing facility to double the production capacity of its next-generation, high-resolution Pelican fleet. Planet is expected to add up to 70 new employees to its existing team of about 150 in Berlin, further strengthening Germany's role as a leading nation in Europe's commercial space ecosystem and AI-enabled geospatial solutions.

Isar Aerospace is currently ramping up manufacturing capability for its in-house developed launch vehicle Spectrum to respond to the surging worldwide demand for space access. In its 40,000 square meter factory near Munich, the company will build up to 40 launch vehicles per year. With a strong focus on automation and vertical integration, the company controls nearly every stage of the value chain-from design and manufacturing to testing and launching. This comprehensive approach not only supports sovereign space access but also enables rapid iteration and greater flexibility for customers.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

About Isar Aerospace

The European space company Isar Aerospace offers launch services for transporting small and medium-sized satellites and satellite constellations into orbit. The launch vehicles used to transport these satellites are developed, manufactured, and tested almost entirely in-house. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, Isar Aerospace was founded in 2018 and has grown to over 400 employees, working across 5 international locations. Private funding from international investors provides strong backing for the company's pioneering approach to scale and industrialize launch vehicle production through vertical integration. More information: www.isaraerospace.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's strategic partnerships and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Planet Press

Rachel Cassells

press@planet.com

Planet Investor Relations

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

ir@planet.com

Press Isar Aerospace

Franziska Kegel

press@isaraerospace.com