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WKN: 897013 | ISIN: US4579852082 | Ticker-Symbol: IL3
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 10:06
15,500 Euro
-1,27 % -0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation: Integra LifeSciences Appoints Topaz Kirlew Chief Regulatory Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a global leader in medical technology, today announced the appointment of Topaz Kirlew, DBA, MBA, as corporate vice president and chief regulatory officer. Kirlew will lead Integra's global regulatory affairs organization and oversee regulatory strategy, compliance, submissions, and transformation initiatives worldwide.

Kirlew served as the interim regulatory leader for the company over the past several months, leading the global regulatory organization during an important period for the company. In her interim capacity, she provided oversight of regulatory compliance, managed active submissions, and led risk mitigation efforts across the organization.

"Topaz brings deep regulatory experience, sound judgment, and a practical approach to helping the business move forward the right way," said Stuart Essig, chairman and chief executive officer of Integra LifeSciences. "She has earned the confidence of the leadership team, and I am pleased to have her in this role as we continue to strengthen our regulatory capabilities and advance our mission of restoring patients' lives."

Since joining Integra in 2021, Kirlew has played a key role in building the company's regulatory capabilities and advancing key business priorities. She brings more than 35 years of healthcare and medical technology industry experience spanning regulatory affairs, quality, operations, and clinical functions.

Prior to joining Integra, Kirlew held positions of increasing responsibility at several healthcare and medical technology organizations, including Danaher Corporation, Apyx Medical, Bio-Tissue, and the University of Miami's Diabetes Research Institute. She began her career as a clinical laboratory scientist, serving at leading healthcare institutions including the National Institutes of Health, Georgetown University Hospital, and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Kirlew earned a bachelor's degree in clinical laboratory science from Florida International University and holds a master's degree and a doctorate in business administration from Nova Southeastern University's School of Business and Entrepreneurship.

About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies is trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver transformative care. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a23fae4-98d6-4910-9b3a-5172804e1e1c


- Integra LifeSciences_Topaz Joy Kirlew_2026

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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