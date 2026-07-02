The new AI-powered academy asks a different question: Why follow someone else's footsteps when you can leave your own?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Digital Davos Academy today announced that it will officially open on September 1, 2026, with early subscribers who register by August 1, 2026 receiving free Founding Learner Access for the full duration of their selected learning path.

This means early subscribers accepted into the program can access their chosen learning path for free - whether it is a single custom book, a focused short course, or a full one-year program of up to 10 courses.

The Academy's early access page is now live at https://davos.flowprompt.ai/ ahead of the full September 1 launch. Until then, the site is accepting early registrations from learners who want to secure free Founding Learner Access before the August 1 deadline.

Digital Davos Academy is part of Digital Davos, curated by Karl Seelig, a platform that has hosted world leaders, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, artists, athletes, and decision-makers in Davos since 2019.

Built around the principle "Where voices matter, not agendas," Digital Davos has created a forum for open dialogue, leadership, innovation, and future-focused exchange. Its speaker community has included global voices such as will.i.am, musician, producer, and technology entrepreneur; Dr. Wladimir Klitschko, former heavyweight boxing world champion, entrepreneur, and philanthropist; the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya; the Hon. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Tim Draper, Silicon Valley venture capitalist; Brock Pierce, blockchain entrepreneur and Bitcoin Foundation chairman; and Karl Lillrud, AI thought leader and Harvard Business Review Advisory Council member and in January 2026 the official Kenya delegation to Davos.

After years of bringing leaders together to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and discuss the future, Digital Davos is now taking another disruptive step: turning that spirit of high-level peer learning into a personalized AI-powered academy.

Digital Davos Academy received its initial funding from Art Fund SP - ChainBLX SPC, supporting the development of a new education model at the intersection of artificial intelligence, personalized learning, creativity, and future leadership enabling multiple new profession needed in multiple industries including the movie production.

Digital Davos Academy is built around a simple but disruptive idea: education should not begin with a fixed school, a fixed textbook, or a standard career path. It should begin with the learner.

Instead of asking students to choose from a traditional course catalog, Digital Davos Academy asks one powerful question:

What do you want to become?

From that answer, the Academy can build a customized curriculum, tailored books, learning checks, AI teacher support, and a personalized development path designed around the learner's goal.

Whether someone wants to become an AI automation consultant, creator economy strategist, crisis negotiator, entrepreneur, film technology innovator, or something that does not yet exist as a traditional career, Digital Davos Academy is designed to create the learning path around that ambition.

"Why walk in someone else's footsteps when you can leave your own?" said Karl Seelig, founder of Digital Davos and the Digital Davos Academy initiative. "The old model tells people to fit into existing boxes. We believe the next generation of learners wants to define where they are going first - and then build the knowledge, skills, and proof to get there."

At a time when millions of people are using AI tools to study, research, and prepare for their future, the debate around AI education has become urgent. Supporters see AI as a personal tutor available to anyone. Critics worry it may create shallow learning, dependency, or the illusion of competence.

Digital Davos Academy enters that debate with a clear position: AI should not simply give people answers. It should help them build real capability.

That is why Digital Davos Academy is powered by FlowPrompt.ai, the AI orchestration engine behind the Academy's personalized learning model. FlowPrompt.ai makes it possible to build customized curricula, tailored books, knowledge checks, AI teacher support, and proof-of-progress systems at scale while maintaining structure, reliability, and high educational standards.

It is the engine that allows an ambitious academy like Digital Davos Academy to remain personalized without becoming chaotic - and innovative without sacrificing quality.

Instead of using AI as a shortcut, Digital Davos Academy uses FlowPrompt.ai to turn AI into a disciplined learning system: one that guides, tests, adapts, and helps learners prove what they understand.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ZtiuHiyZfJs

Digital Davos Academy is not a traditional university and does not offer a standard academic degree program. It is a private AI-powered learning academy for self-driven learners, entrepreneurs, creators, professionals, and autodidacts who want to build their own path instead of following a preset one.

The Academy is designed for people who may not fit neatly into traditional education: people changing careers, building unusual skill combinations, preparing for the AI economy, learning outside the university system, or trying to become something more specific than a standard job title.

While every learning path is individual, Digital Davos Academy is also designed with community in mind. The Academy aims to bring self-driven learners together through shared challenges, team exercises, peer discussion, and future employer-facing proof of skill.

Its message is direct:

Don't just follow someone else's footsteps. Leave your own.

Early access registration is now open at https://davos.flowprompt.ai/. Learners who register by August 1, 2026 can receive free Founding Learner Access for the full duration of their selected learning path, from one custom book to a one-year program of up to 10 courses. Full access to the Academy will open on September 1, 2026.

About Digital Davos Academy

Digital Davos Academy is a private AI-powered learning academy for self-driven learners, entrepreneurs, creators, professionals, and future leaders. The Academy builds personalized learning paths, tailored books, custom curricula, tests, AI tutor support, and proof-of-skill records around each learner's individual goal.

Digital Davos Academy is powered by FlowPrompt.ai and received its initial funding from Art Fund SP - ChainBLX SPC.

About Digital Davos

Founded by Karl Seelig, Digital Davos is a global platform that has brought together world leaders, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, artists, athletes, and decision-makers in Davos since 2019.

Guided by the principle "Where voices matter, not agendas," Digital Davos has hosted and welcomed influential voices including will.i.am, musician, producer, and technology entrepreneur; Dr. Wladimir Klitschko, former heavyweight boxing world champion, entrepreneur, and philanthropist; the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya; the Hon. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Tim Draper, Silicon Valley venture capitalist; Brock Pierce, blockchain entrepreneur and Bitcoin Foundation chairman; and Karl Lillrud, AI thought leader and Harvard Business Review Advisory Council member.

Built around dialogue, leadership, innovation, and future-focused exchange, Digital Davos now expands its mission through Digital Davos Academy by making high-level peer learning more personalized, accessible, and AI-powered.

Media Contact

Digital Davos Academy

https://davos.flowprompt.ai/

karl@chainblx.com

SOURCE: Digital Davos Academy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/digital-davos-academy-opens-september-1-offering-free-full-cours-1185102