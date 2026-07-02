Trace One Advances Its AI PLM Software for Cosmetics and Personal Care with AI-Powered Formulation, Regulatory Compliance, and Ingredient Sourcing Intelligence

Cosmetics manufacturers can now discover ingredients in minutes, validate formulations against EU, US, and China regulations instantly, and source from 80,000+ ingredients - all within their PLM workflow.

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetics and personal care manufacturers face a uniquely complex challenge: every formulation must satisfy different rules in every market - the EU Cosmetics Regulation, US FDA guidelines, China NMPA registration. A single restricted-substance update can cascade across dozens of products, yet most R&D teams still rely on manual compliance checks, fragmented ingredient databases, and disconnected tools that slow every launch.

Trace One, a global leader in product lifecycle management (PLM) and regulatory compliance, today announced expanded Trace One Copilot capabilities built for cosmetics and personal care manufacturers. First launched in 2025, Trace One Copilot now delivers AI-powered formulation intelligence, natural-language regulatory research, and integrated ingredient sourcing across more than 80,000 ingredients - all embedded within Trace One Devex PLM.

"Cosmetics teams are under constant pressure to innovate quickly, in one of the most complex regulatory environments in consumer goods. Our customers were losing time to fragmented ingredient data and repeated validation across markets. Trace One Copilot brings that intelligence directly into their workflow, so formulators and regulatory teams can focus less on chasing information and more on creating products that are both compliant and compelling."

- Federico Fontanella, Head of Strategic Innovation and Product Partners, Trace One

From Fragmented Ingredient Data to Intelligent Sourcing

Trace One Devex PLM gives formulators direct access to more than 80,000 ingredients - searchable by INCI name, function, claims, and sustainability - through integrated sourcing databases, including the 2024 Covalo partnership. Formulators describe needs in natural language, and the AI recommends matches by fit, cost, regulatory status, and availability. When an ingredient must be replaced, the Product Developer Assistant identifies alternatives, compares compliance across markets, and models the impact in a single session.

From Manual Compliance Checks to Real-Time Regulatory Confidence

Regulatory managers can ask compliance questions in natural language and receive sourced answers in seconds. The Regulatory Affairs Assistant draws on Trace One's proprietary intelligence - cosmetics regulations across more than 85 countries, including the EU Cosmetics Regulation, US FDA, and China NMPA, with 400+ guidelines and 2 million ingredient restrictions curated by 25+ specialists - and flags issues before they become launch-blocking.

From Slow Supplier Onboarding to Right-First-Time Data Quality

The Supply Chain Assistant extracts raw-material data from supplier technical sheets, certificates, and specifications into PLM fields. It also compares artwork, checks pack copy, and verifies translations - critical for brands managing packaging across multiple markets and languages.

Availability

Initial cosmetics and personal care capabilities are available now, with formulation, compliance, and sourcing features rolling out progressively. Learn more at traceone.com.

"Before Trace One Copilot, a simple ingredient substitution could trigger days of work across formulation, sourcing, and regulatory teams - checking functional fit, verifying market-specific restrictions, and making sure nothing was overlooked. Now teams can identify alternatives faster, assess compliance across target markets, and move forward with much greater confidence. It changes both the speed of execution and the stress behind it."

- Federico Fontanella, Head of Strategic Innovation and Product Partners, Trace One

About Trace One

With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One partners with over 9,000 brands across food & beverage, cosmetics, and chemicals to accelerate product development and turn regulatory complexity into competitive advantage. Our AI-powered PLM platform, with regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries, supports the entire product manufacturing lifecycle - helping brands bring market-leading products to shelf faster and thrive in new markets. Learn more at traceone.com.

Media Contact

info@traceone.com

