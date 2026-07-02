Boneless Couch Maker BOCO Launches Dual U.S. Warehouses for 3 to 7 Day Nationwide Delivery

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / BOCO, a couch company that makes boneless couches, today announced that it now operates fulfillment warehouses on both the East Coast and West Coast of the United States. Customers anywhere in the country can receive a Boneless Couch order within 3 to 7 days of placing it. That is a meaningful change from the delivery windows that applied before, when all orders shipped from a single location and buyers far from that point often waited considerably longer.

The Boneless Couch is a full-size sofa with no wooden frame, no springs, and no metal supports inside. Foam does the structural work. Each unit ships compressed in a standard parcel box, then expands over 24 to 72 hours after unpacking. The sofa is sold in separate modules that can be arranged to fit rooms of different sizes and layouts.

"Delivery speed has consistently come up as one of the top concerns buyers have when choosing where to buy furniture online," said a BOCO founder. "Having stock on both coasts means we can route each order to the warehouse closest to the customer. That is what gets the product there in three to seven days rather than two weeks."

BOCO said the warehouse expansion followed a period of planning that began after the company identified shipping lead time as a recurring obstacle for customers in parts of the country its original distribution model did not reach well.

Boco boneless couch official website

The U.S. Dual-Warehouse Model

Each order now routes to whichever U.S. warehouse is closer to the delivery address. Both facilities carry the company's full range of module configurations, so the product selection is the same regardless of which warehouse fills the order. BOCO said this is a direct departure from its earlier setup, where every U.S. shipment left from one location. Customers far from that point waited longer and had no alternative.

The company also noted that splitting inventory between two coasts reduces the exposure to delays caused by cross-country transit. When stock runs low at one facility, replenishment does not have to travel across the entire country before it can reach the shelf. BOCO said this makes the overall supply chain more stable and less dependent on a single point of failure in the distribution network.

"This is not just about speed for speed's sake," the BOCO founder said. "It is about making sure that a customer in Florida and a customer in Oregon are getting the same experience. Before this, they were not."

The company said it expects the dual-warehouse model to reduce average transit times across all U.S. regions, with the largest improvement in areas that were previously farthest from the original shipping point. BOCO added that both facilities are fully stocked and operational, meaning the 3 to 7 day delivery window applies immediately to new orders rather than after a phase-in period.

Boco boneless couch official website

Why Fast Delivery Matters for This Category

Most traditional sofas require freight delivery. The frame is rigid, the piece is heavy, and it does not fit in a parcel box. Freight scheduling adds days or weeks to the process, and delivery windows are often wide and hard to predict. The Boneless Couch is different. Each module ships in a standard parcel box that one person can carry, and it moves through the same carrier networks as any other package. That is already faster than freight by design.

The dual-warehouse model takes that further. Previously, even though the product moved through parcel networks, a customer on the opposite coast still had to wait for the package to cross the country. Splitting stock between two warehouses removes that leg of the journey for most orders.

BOCO said customers in the contiguous United States will see delivery estimates at checkout based on the warehouse assigned to their order, reflecting the 3 to 7 day window.

What Drove the Warehouse Investment Decision

BOCO said the decision to invest in a second warehouse did not come from a single moment but from a pattern that became harder to ignore over time. As order volume from U.S. customers grew, the company began tracking where delivery-related complaints originated. A disproportionate share came from customers in the South, the Mountain West, and the Pacific Northwest, all regions where transit times from the original shipping point were longest. Those customers were receiving their orders in good condition but waiting longer than buyers closer to the warehouse, and the gap showed up in post-purchase feedback.

"We kept seeing the same thing in the data," the BOCO founder said. "Customers on the coasts closer to our warehouse were happy with delivery. Customers in the middle and on the far end were not unhappy with the product, but they were frustrated by how long it took to arrive. That is a fixable problem, so we fixed it."

The company said it evaluated several distribution models before settling on the dual-warehouse approach, including third-party fulfillment arrangements and a single centrally located warehouse. BOCO determined that coast-based stocking gave the most consistent delivery window across the widest share of the U.S. population, and that operating its own facilities rather than routing through a third-party fulfillment service gave the company more direct control over inventory levels and order processing times.

BOCO said the investment required building out new logistics infrastructure, including order routing software that automatically assigns each incoming order to the nearest warehouse at the point of checkout. The company said this routing process happens without any manual step, meaning delivery estimates are calculated in real time based on the customer's address.

Boco boneless couch official website

Order and Returns Process

Customers place orders directly through BOCO's website or through one of the company's retail partners. At checkout, the system identifies the nearest warehouse and calculates the estimated delivery window, which falls within 3 to 7 days for customers in the contiguous United States. Orders are confirmed by email with tracking information provided once the shipment leaves the warehouse.

Because the product ships compressed, BOCO said its customer support team handles a predictable set of questions in the days following delivery, most of them related to the 24 to 72 hour expansion window. The company has published guidance on what to expect during that period, including how the foam may look and feel before it has fully expanded and why sitting on the sofa before the window has passed can affect how the final shape settles.

Product Construction

The Boneless Couch uses three layers of foam. The bottom layer is the firmest and carries most of the body's weight. The middle layer has moderate firmness and pushes back when weight is applied, providing rebound. The top layer is the softest and is the first surface the body contacts when sitting down. Foam density in the base layer is 40 kilograms per cubic meter or above, a number BOCO says reflects how much foam material is actually in the layer rather than how firm it feels on first contact.

The fabric cover on each module comes off and goes in a washing machine. Under the cover, the base of each module has a tightly woven support layer. A standard three-piece sectional weighs between 50 and 75 kilograms once fully expanded.

BOCO said the modular box format is what makes parcel-based shipping work for a product this size. A sofa built around a rigid wooden frame cannot be compressed or split into individual boxes, which is why traditional upholstered furniture typically travels by freight rather than parcel. The company said its engineering team spent considerable time refining the compression process to ensure that foam density was not compromised during packaging and that each module returned to its intended shape and firmness within the stated expansion window.

Market Background

Demand for frameless foam sofas has grown over the past several years. BOCO points to a few reasons. More U.S. households rent rather than own, and renters move more often. A heavy, rigid-frame sofa is hard to move through narrow doorways, small elevators, and tight stairwells. The Boneless Couch compresses into individual module boxes, which avoids those problems.

Smaller apartments have also pushed buyers toward modular furniture. The Boneless Couch can be configured with more modules in a larger room and fewer in a smaller one. A fixed-frame sofa does not adapt that way.

Cost plays a role too. Building a wooden-frame sofa requires cutting and shaping lumber, installing a spring system, layering padding, and wrapping the whole thing in fabric. Shipping it requires freight. Each of those steps has a price. The Boneless Couch skips the frame and springs and ships by parcel. BOCO says the savings from those steps have gone toward the foam and fabric quality in the finished product and toward the logistics investment behind the new warehouse model.

Comfort and Use

BOCO says sitting on the boneless couch feels comfortable. The body settles into the foam, which the company says spreads weight more evenly across the hips, thighs, and lower back. BOCO notes the product may be less suitable for people who have trouble getting up from low, soft seating, including older adults or people with knee or back conditions. The company recommends those buyers check the seat height and firmness specifications before purchasing.

Families with young children and pets have also been a notable part of the customer base, according to BOCO. The company attributes this in part to the absence of a rigid internal frame, which means there are no hard points or fixed edges on the surface of the sofa. BOCO noted that the removable, machine-washable cover has also come up frequently in customer feedback as a practical factor for households where spills and cleaning are a regular consideration.

Production and Materials

BOCO sources its foam and fabric through a small number of suppliers, which the company said helps keep material specifications consistent from one production run to the next. Materials are checked for density and structural consistency before manufacturing begins. BOCO did not provide information about third-party testing or certification bodies involved in that process.

The company recommends buyers allow 24 to 72 hours after delivery before assessing the foam. Compression during shipping temporarily affects how the product looks and feels right out of the box. BOCO said its customer support team is available to assist buyers who have questions about the expansion process or the appearance of the foam during that initial window.

Customer Demand and Company Growth

Order volume from U.S. customers has increased steadily over the past two years, according to BOCO. Customer feedback during that period pointed to delivery time as a factor that came up repeatedly in purchasing decisions. The company did not release sales figures but said the growth in U.S. orders was the basis for the decision to invest in a second warehouse and the routing infrastructure behind the new model.

BOCO said it will review data from the dual-warehouse rollout before deciding on any further distribution changes, including whether to add more fulfillment locations in the United States. International shipping still takes 2 weeks to get to the location.

Industry Context

The broader furniture industry has seen sustained interest in direct-to-consumer shipping over the past decade. Compressed and modular packaging has made it possible for larger items to move through standard parcel networks rather than freight carriers, and several furniture categories have shifted toward that model as a result. BOCO said its logistics investment reflects that direction and that the dual-warehouse model is intended to position the company competitively against both traditional furniture retailers and other direct-to-consumer brands operating in the same space.

Availability

The BOCO Boneless Couch is available through BOCO's official website and a number of retail partners. Customers in the contiguous United States can expect delivery within 3 to 7 days of placing an order. Pricing varies by configuration and module count.

Media Contact

Organization: Boco

Contact Person Name: Benjamin Gift

Website: https://www.bonelesscouch.co

Email: benjamingift715@gmail.com

Contact Number: +2348160808426

Address: 5, olaoluwa street, oke oko isawo ikorodu lagos Nigeria

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: Boco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/boneless-couch-maker-boco-launches-dual-u.s.-warehouses-for-3-to-7-day-1185871