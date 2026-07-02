GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, announced today the launch of its new GD24CL series I²C EEPROM. The series delivers outstanding performance, comprehensive security protection mechanisms, and excellent reliability that addresses the stringent requirements for stable and long-term storage of critical configuration data. These offered features will benefit applications in industrial, energy, Internet-of-Things (IoT), data centers, and networking. As GigaDevice's first EEPROM product series, the launch further enhances the company's non-volatile memory portfolio and provides customers with more dynamic storage solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702394554/en/

GigaDevice Launches First GD24CL Series I²C EEPROM, Further Expanding Its Non-Volatile Memory Portfolio.

The GD24CL series is designed with high reliability as a core objective from the outset. The products offer an endurance of up to 4 million program/erase cycles, which is four times higher than the industry standard and enables reliable operation under frequent parameter update scenarios. Data retention is up to 100 years, ensuring long-term stability of stored information. Additionally, the devices integrate a hardware-level Error Correction Code (ECC) functionality, significantly improving data integrity and system reliability. The series also supports an extended operating temperature range from -40°C to 125°C to fully adapt and operate in demanding application environments.

GD24CL series supports three clock frequency options of 100kHz, 400kHz, and 1MHz to support diverse I2C system communication requirements and to cover a wide range of applications from low-speed sensing devices to high-speed industrial control systems. In addition, the products support byte-level random read and write operations. These make them particularly suitable for applications with frequent updates of small data parameters and improve operational flexibility while further optimizing data write efficiency at the system level.

To address system security risks in complex operating environments, the GD24CL series integrates comprehensive hardware-based protection mechanisms to safeguard critical data assets. The devices include a Write Protect (WP) pin for hardware write protection function, effectively preventing erroneous writes caused by system anomalies, software malfunctions, or malicious attacks. Moreover, a write-lockable Security Page is also integrated. Once locked, the core data becomes permanently protected and non-writable, fundamentally eliminating the risk of data tampering and establishing a hardware-level data security barrier.

In terms of power consumption, the GD24CL series also demonstrates significant advantages. The products support a wide operating voltage range from 1.7V to 5.5V, with standby current as low as 1µA, read current as low as 1mA, and write current as low as 1.5mA. These low-power characteristics make the series well-suited for industrial IoT terminals, green data centers, and other power-sensitive applications, providing strong support for prolonged system operation.

A trend to downsize PCB design requirements in modern electronic products leverages the GD24CL series simple low-pin-count I²C bus interface support. The products are available in multiple smaller package options, including SOP8 150 mil, TSSOP8 173 mil, and the more compact UDFN8 2×3 mm package, which all help customers achieve efficient and space-saving system integration.

The GD24CL series EEPROM represents another milestone in GigaDevice's memory product portfolio which will feature memory capacities from 32Kb to 1Mb. The GD24CL256B, a 256Kb device, is the first product in this series with available samples. The 128Kb and 512Kb variants are scheduled to be launched in the first half of next year, providing customers across industries with a richer and more competitive range of storage solutions. For detailed technical information or pricing inquiries, please contact your local authorized sales representative.

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702394554/en/

Contacts:

marcom@gigadevice.com