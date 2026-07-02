Data Center Solutions Market worth $1,336.55 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Center Solutions Market is projected to grow from USD 535.45 billion in 2026 to USD 1,336.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Data Center Solutions Market - Forecast to 2031'

Data Center Solutions Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 448.95 billion

USD 448.95 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 535.45 billion

USD 535.45 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1,336.55 billion

USD 1,336.55 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 20.1%

Data Center Solutions Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is fueled by investments in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC).

Data Center IT Infrastructure is expected to hold the largest market value of USD 415.39 billion in 2026.

Analytics & AIOps Software is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period.

Tier 4 is expected to grow to the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest market size, at USD 552.46 billion in 2026.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232213604

The global Data Center Solutions Market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, high-performance computing (HPC), and digital transformation initiatives. As organizations generate and process larger volumes of data, demand is increasing for scalable, resilient infrastructure capable of supporting compute-intensive, mission-critical workloads. Modern data center solutions are evolving through the integration of high-density computing, advanced cooling technologies, intelligent power systems, software-defined infrastructure, and automation platforms. These capabilities enable organizations to support AI training and inference, real-time analytics, cloud-native applications, and hybrid IT environments while improving operational efficiency and reliability. As a result, industries such as healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications are investing in advanced data center infrastructure to enhance performance, optimize resource utilization, and ensure seamless data availability across core, cloud, and edge environments.

Data center IT infrastructure is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The IT infrastructure segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Data Center Solutions Market due to its foundational role in supporting data processing, storage, networking, and application delivery across modern data center environments. The segment includes servers, storage systems, networking equipment, racks, and related hardware that form the core of data center operations. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC) is driving significant investments in advanced IT infrastructure to support increasingly complex and compute-intensive workloads. The rapid expansion of hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers is further increasing demand for high-performance servers, GPU-accelerated systems, software-defined storage, and high-speed networking technologies. AI workloads require substantial investments in compute and storage infrastructure, making IT infrastructure the largest spending category within data center deployments.

In addition, organizations are modernizing legacy environments to improve scalability, performance, and operational efficiency, accelerating infrastructure refresh cycles. As digital transformation initiatives continue across industries, demand for advanced IT infrastructure solutions is expected to remain strong, supporting the segment's leading market position throughout the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232213604

By component, the software segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period as data center operators increasingly adopt intelligent, automated, and software-defined infrastructure management solutions. Growing deployment of AI, cloud-native applications, hybrid IT environments, and high-density computing workloads is driving demand for platforms that provide real-time visibility, automation, and operational control across increasingly complex data center environments. The segment includes Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), Facility and Building Management Systems (FBMS), virtualization and orchestration platforms, security and compliance software, analytics solutions, and AIOps tools. As organizations focus on improving operational efficiency, uptime, and resource utilization, software is becoming a critical layer for workload orchestration, capacity planning, predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and infrastructure monitoring. The increasing need to manage distributed data center environments, ensure regulatory compliance, and support AI-driven operations is further accelerating software adoption. In addition, software platforms enable operators to automate routine processes, optimize power and cooling resources, enhance cybersecurity, and improve infrastructure scalability. As a result, software is evolving from a supporting function to a core component of modern data center operations, driving its rapid growth across hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise facilities.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Data Center Solutions Market during the forecast period, driven by strong adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies. The region benefits from a mature digital infrastructure ecosystem, the presence of major hyperscale cloud providers, and sustained investments in data center expansion and modernization. Growing demand for AI training, inference, and data-intensive applications is accelerating investments in advanced servers, storage systems, networking equipment, power infrastructure, and cooling technologies. The US and Canada continue to attract large-scale data center developments due to established connectivity networks, access to capital, and strong enterprise technology adoption. In addition, increasing investment in hyperscale and colocation facilities is driving demand for scalable, energy-efficient, and software-defined infrastructure solutions. Sustainability initiatives and evolving regulatory requirements are also encouraging adoption of advanced cooling systems, intelligent power management platforms, and automation technologies. As organizations continue to expand digital capabilities and deploy AI-driven workloads, North America is expected to maintain its leadership position in the Data Center Solutions Market, supported by ongoing infrastructure investments and technology innovation.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=232213604

Top Companies Data Center Solutions Market:

The Top Companies in Data Center Solutions Market include Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), Broadcom (US), NVIDIA (US), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Schneider Electric (France), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), and DDC Solutions (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets:Data Center and Networking Market ResearchReports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center Generators Market - Global Forecast to 2031

OCP Rack Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Data Center Networking Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Managed Network Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Edge Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-center-solutions-market-worth-1-336-55-billion-by-2031--report-by-marketsandmarkets-302816733.html