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ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 16:26 Uhr
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Sofidel Group: Sofidel Confirmed on CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for Its Climate Action Commitment

PORCARI, IT / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Sofidel

The prestigious "A" rating in the 2025 Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) recognizes the effectiveness of the Group's supply chain decarbonization strategies

Sofidel, one of the world's leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use, best known in Italy and Europe for its Regina brand, has achieved the highest "A" score in CDP's 2025 Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA). CDP is the non-profit global organization that supports companies worldwide in measuring and disclosing environmental performance.

Thanks to this achievement, Sofidel is once again confirmed on CDP's SEA Leaderboard, which recognizes companies for the effectiveness of their strategies in engaging suppliers in the fight against climate change.

The rating assesses five key areas: risk management processes; governance and business strategy - including the presence of a climate transition plan; supplier engagement on environmental issues; Scope 3 emissions reporting and verification; and emissions reduction targets.

"We are proud to once again be included in CDP's SEA Leaderboard. This achievement confirms that, together with our partners, we are moving in the right direction towards the future, and it is even more meaningful in the year in which we celebrate our 60th anniversary," commented Riccardo Balducci, Sofidel Group Sustainability Director.

Supplier engagement is a key pillar of Sofidel's sustainable development strategy. This approach is essential to achieving the Group's Net-Zero goal (carbon neutrality across the entire value chain) by 2050 - a commitment undertaken within the framework of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to help limit global warming in line with the Paris Agreement.

In 2025, CDP assessed more than 22,100 companies worldwide.

Find more stories and multimedia from Sofidel Group at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sofidel-confirmed-on-cdps-supplier-engagement-leaderboard-for-its-clim-1185895

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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