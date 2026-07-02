Label Identification Technologies Market worth $2.87 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Label Identification Technologies Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.04 billion in 2026 to USD 2.87 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Label Identification Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Label Identification Technologies Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.04 billion

USD 2.04 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.87 billion

USD 2.87 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.0%

Label Identification Technologies Market Trends & Insights:

The labels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The thermal transfer printing (THT) technologies segment held the largest share of 32% in 2025.

The medium-throughput segment held the largest market share of 45% in 2025.

The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=265791920

A key trend shaping the label identification market is the growing adoption of advanced molecular and genomic technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), multiplex PCR, digital PCR, and syndromic testing platforms, for rapid, accurate identification of pathogens, microorganisms, and genetic markers. Laboratories are transitioning from traditional culture-based and biochemical identification methods to integrated solutions that provide comprehensive genomic insights, antimicrobial resistance profiling, and real-time disease surveillance. At the same time, artificial intelligence-enabled analytics, cloud-based laboratory informatics, and automated data interpretation tools are enhancing the speed, accuracy, and clinical utility of identification workflows. Growing applications in clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical quality control, environmental monitoring, food safety testing, and public health surveillance are further expanding market opportunities. Consequently, the label identification market is evolving toward highly automated, digitally connected, and data-driven ecosystems that improve operational efficiency, support precision diagnostics, and strengthen infectious disease monitoring and outbreak management.

The barcode scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the label identification market.

By product type, the market for label identification is categorized into labels, label printers, barcode printers, barcode scanners, engravers, RFID readers, and laser marking systems. During the forecast period, barcode scanners are expected to dominate the label identification market. Barcode scanners are becoming a critical component of the label identification market as laboratories increasingly focus on automation, sample traceability, and data accuracy across clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research applications. A key trend is the growing adoption of advanced 2D barcode scanning technologies that read data matrix and QR codes on tubes, vials, slides, and microplates, enabling reliable specimen identification throughout the testing process. Laboratories are integrating barcode scanners with laboratory information management systems (LIMS), automated sample handling platforms, and robotic workflows to enable real-time tracking, reduce manual errors, and improve operational efficiency. Wireless and handheld barcode scanners are gaining popularity for their flexibility in high-throughput laboratory environments, while enhanced imaging and decoding technologies are improving scanning performance under challenging conditions, including low contrast, condensation, and damaged labels. The expansion of biobanking, genomics, pharmaceutical quality control, and clinical testing activities is further driving demand for barcode-based identification solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, strengthen chain-of-custody management, and support fully digitized laboratory operations.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=265791920

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the label identification market during the forecast period.

The label identification market is segmented across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing robust growth in the label identification market. This growth is driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, increasing adoption of laboratory automation, and growing investments in precision medicine and genomic research across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Laboratories throughout the region are increasingly implementing advanced sample identification and tracking solutions, including 2D barcode systems, RFID technologies, automated labeling platforms, and integrated laboratory information management systems (LIMS) to improve workflow efficiency, traceability, and regulatory compliance.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=265791920

Top Companies in Label Identification Technologies Market:

The Top Companies in Label Identification Technologies Market include Agaram Technologies (India), Azenta Life Sciences (US), Brady Corporation (US), Brooks Automation (US), Cognex Corporation (US), Eppendorf (Germany), Honeywell (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Biobanking Market - Global Forecast to 2030

High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Genomics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Mass Spectrometry Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Next-generation Sequencing Market - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/label-identification-technologies-market-worth-2-87-billion-by-2031--marketsandmarkets-302816746.html