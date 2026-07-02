DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Poised for Robust Expansion at a 6.6% CAGR Through 2036, Driven by Emerging Targeted and Immunotherapy Innovations | DelveInsight

The non-small cell lung cancer market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing incidence of lung cancer and continuous advancements in precision medicine. The introduction of targeted therapies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and biomarker-driven treatment approaches has significantly improved patient outcomes and expanded treatment options. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as BMS-986504 + Pembrolizumab (BMS), Iza-bren (izalontamab brengitecan) (SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb), Neladalkib (NVL-655) (Nuvalent), PF-08046054 (SGN-PDL1V) (Pfizer), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, non-small cell lung cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Summary

The market size for non-small cell lung cancer was found to be USD 33 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The total market size of EGFR-mutated NSCLC in the US was nearly USD 3.8 billion in 2025. EGFR is one of the profitable biomarker segments, with blockbuster therapies such as TAGRISSO. TAGRISSO is now the dominant EGFR inhibitor.

in 2025. EGFR is one of the profitable biomarker segments, with blockbuster therapies such as TAGRISSO. TAGRISSO is now the dominant EGFR inhibitor. The total market size of ALK-mutated NSCLC in the US was nearly USD 1.28 billion in 2025. In the adjuvant setting, ALECENSA has become the first approved ALK inhibitor following surgical resection, expanding treatment duration and increasing the addressable early-stage population.

in 2025. In the adjuvant setting, ALECENSA has become the first approved ALK inhibitor following surgical resection, expanding treatment duration and increasing the addressable early-stage population. In 2025, the 7MM had approximately 539,000 incident cases of NSCLC. These are expected to rise due to the growing incident population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2026-2036).

incident cases of NSCLC. These are expected to rise due to the growing incident population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2026-2036). Leading non-small cell lung cancer pharmaceutical companies, such as SystImmune, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nuvalent, AbbVie, Revolution Medicines, GSK, Compugen, BioNTech, Candel Therapeutics, OncoC4, BioNTech, Incyte, Macrogenics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kelun-Biotech, Immutep, Moderna Therapeutics, BeyondSpring, Cullinan Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, OSE Immuno-therapeutics, Pfizer, ImmunityBio, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Arcus Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Merck, Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals), ArriVent BioPharma, Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Apollomics, Avistone Biotechnology, and others, are developing new non-small cell lung cancer treatment drugs that can be available in the non-small cell lung cancer market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new non-small cell lung cancer treatment drugs that can be available in the non-small cell lung cancer market in the coming years. The promising non-small cell lung cancer therapies in clinical trials include Iza-bren (izalontamab brengitecan), BMS-986504 + Pembrolizumab, Neladalkib (NVL-655), PF-08046054 (SGN-PDL1V), Telisotuzumab adizutecan, Temab-A (ABBV-400), Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), ZEJULA (niraparib), Rilvegostomig (AZD2936), Pumitamig (BNT327/PM8002), CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec), Gotistobart (BNT316, ONC-392), ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr, INCMGA00012), LN-145, Divarasib (GDC-6036), Fianlimab (REGN3767), Sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870/SKB264), Eftilagimod alpha, Intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157/V940), Plinabulin, Zipalertinib, Olomorasib, Ceralasertib, TEDOPI, Sigvotatug vedotin, ANKTIVA, Pyrotinib, Volrustomig, TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan), Domvanalimab + Combination Therapies, OPDUALAG (nivolumab and relatlimab), Calderasib (MK-1084), Firmonertinib, IBI363, Vebreltinib (APL-101), and others.

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Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Rising NSCLC Incidence: Non-small cell lung cancer continues to represent a significant healthcare burden in the United States, although its incidence is showing signs of stabilization. This trend reflects the impact of sustained tobacco control efforts, which have contributed to a gradual decline in overall lung cancer rates, while broader adoption of low-dose CT screening and increased incidental detection through routine imaging have led to more diagnoses at earlier stages. In 2025, the US recorded approximately 203,000 incident NSCLC cases, a figure projected to increase modestly to around 205,000 cases by 2036.

Non-small cell lung cancer continues to represent a significant healthcare burden in the United States, although its incidence is showing signs of stabilization. This trend reflects the impact of sustained tobacco control efforts, which have contributed to a gradual decline in overall lung cancer rates, while broader adoption of low-dose CT screening and increased incidental detection through routine imaging have led to more diagnoses at earlier stages. In 2025, the US recorded approximately 203,000 incident NSCLC cases, a figure projected to increase modestly to around 205,000 cases by 2036. Rising Opportunities in EGFR NSCLC Therapies: In EGFR-mutated NSCLC, where Tagrisso continues to dominate the market, Rybrevant is steadily strengthening its position. The J&J therapy has expanded into the broader first-line EGFR-mutated NSCLC setting through its combination with the oral EGFR-TKI Lazcluze. Additionally, the company is pursuing the launch of a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Rybrevant to further enhance patient convenience and treatment accessibility.

In EGFR-mutated NSCLC, where Tagrisso continues to dominate the market, Rybrevant is steadily strengthening its position. The J&J therapy has expanded into the broader first-line EGFR-mutated NSCLC setting through its combination with the oral EGFR-TKI Lazcluze. Additionally, the company is pursuing the launch of a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Rybrevant to further enhance patient convenience and treatment accessibility. The Untapped Potential of Front-Line NSCLC Treatment: Front-line NSCLC represents a large market, currently only being dominated by anti-PD1 drugs and anti-PD-1 + CTx combination, leaving a significant opportunity for therapy beyond anti-PD1 to deliver higher clinical benefit.

Front-line NSCLC represents a large market, currently only being dominated by anti-PD1 drugs and anti-PD-1 + CTx combination, leaving a significant opportunity for therapy beyond anti-PD1 to deliver higher clinical benefit. Robust NSCLC Clinical Trial Activities: The NSCLC clinical trial landscape is robust with various candidates in late stage of development, including BMS-986504 + Pembrolizumab (BMS), Iza-bren (izalontamab brengitecan) (SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb), Neladalkib (NVL-655) (Nuvalent), PF-08046054 (SGN-PDL1V) (Pfizer), Telisotuzumab adizutecan, Temab-A (ABBV-400) (AbbVie), Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) (Revolution Medicines), ZEJULA (niraparib) (GSK), Rilvegostomig (AZD2936) (AstraZeneca/Compugen), Pumitamig (BNT327/PM8002) (BioNTech/BMS), CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec) (Candel Therapeutics), and other.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head, Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the total market size of KRAS-mutated NSCLC in the US was nearly USD 2.23 billion in 2025. The most frequent KRAS variant in NSCLC is G12C. KRAS-mutated NSCLC represents a rapidly evolving and highly competitive market across 1L and 2L+ settings, driven by the shift from first-generation monotherapies to next-generation, combination-based strategies. In the 2L+ settings, approved agents such as LUMAKRAS (2021) and KRAZATI (2023) established the KRAS G12C class, with KRAZATI demonstrating slightly stronger competitive positioning.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis

Real-world treatment patterns in non-small cell lung cancer have evolved considerably, with a clear transition from conventional systemic therapies to targeted treatments and immunotherapies, which now represent the primary drivers of therapeutic advancement.

However, a substantial proportion of NSCLC patients remain ineligible for targeted therapies due to the absence of actionable mutations. In these patients, PD-L1-directed therapies play a central role, with Merck's KEYTRUDA , particularly in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, continuing to serve as the standard first-line treatment irrespective of PD-L1 expression levels.

, particularly in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, continuing to serve as the standard first-line treatment irrespective of PD-L1 expression levels. A major challenge in the immunotherapy landscape is the development of acquired resistance to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. As resistance emerges, many patients lose the clinical benefit of these agents and are often left with chemotherapy, which may offer limited efficacy and considerable toxicity.

This significant unmet need has prompted extensive research into novel therapeutic agents and combination regimens for patients with advanced NSCLC who have progressed following immunotherapy.

Among molecularly defined NSCLC subtypes, EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations have attracted significant attention in recent years, resulting in an increasingly competitive treatment landscape.

Beyond these alterations, uncommon EGFR mutations, including G719X, S768I, and PACC variants , are emerging as important areas of clinical development and represent the next frontier for targeted therapies in EGFR-mutated NSCLC.

, are emerging as important areas of clinical development and represent the next frontier for targeted therapies in EGFR-mutated NSCLC. In ALK-positive NSCLC, ALECENSA and ALUNBRIG have become the preferred first-line tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), with ALECENSA maintaining a dominant position due to its broader clinical adoption. Before the introduction of these next-generation agents, XALKORI was the primary treatment option for ALK-rearranged disease.

have become the preferred first-line tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), with ALECENSA maintaining a dominant position due to its broader clinical adoption. Before the introduction of these next-generation agents, was the primary treatment option for ALK-rearranged disease. KRAS-mutated NSCLC has also witnessed substantial progress, particularly for the KRAS G12C subtype, which represents the most common KRAS alteration in NSCLC. As multiple therapies now target this mutation, the G12C segment is becoming increasingly crowded and competitive.

Future growth opportunities are expected to arise from expanding treatment options in relapsed/refractory settings and advancing KRAS-targeted therapies into first-line treatment.

The treatment landscape for rare NSCLC biomarkers remains less well-defined due to the low prevalence of these alterations and the limited availability of late-stage clinical evidence.

Nevertheless, significant advancements have been achieved for rare molecular subsets such as ROS1 rearrangements, HER2 mutations, RET fusions, and NTRK gene fusions, leading to improved therapeutic options for these patient populations.

Despite remarkable progress in precision oncology and immunotherapy, early-stage NSCLC (Stages I-III) continues to represent a significant area of unmet need. Surgical resection followed by adjuvant platinum-based chemotherapy remains the standard of care but provides only modest survival benefits while exposing patients to substantial toxicity.

Although immunotherapeutic approaches, including PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and neoadjuvant chemo-immunotherapy regimens, have demonstrated encouraging improvements in event-free survival and pathological response rates, their integration into routine clinical practice is still evolving, with challenges related to accessibility, patient selection, and treatment personalization.

The dynamics of the NSCLC market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in healthcare spending across the world. Some of the key players in the pipeline include Bristol Myers Squibb, SystImmune, Nuvalent, Pfizer, AbbVie, Revolution Medicines, GSK, AstraZeneca, Compugen, BioNTech, Candel Therapeutics, OncoC4, Incyte, Macrogenics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others are involved in developing drugs for NSCLC.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Competitive Landscape

Some of the NSCLC drugs under late stage of development include BMS-986504 + Pembrolizumab (BMS), Iza-bren (izalontamab brengitecan) (SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb), Neladalkib (NVL-655) (Nuvalent), PF-08046054 (SGN-PDL1V) (Pfizer), Telisotuzumab adizutecan, Temab-A (ABBV-400) (AbbVie), Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) (Revolution Medicines), ZEJULA (niraparib) (GSK), Rilvegostomig (AZD2936) (AstraZeneca/Compugen), Pumitamig (BNT327/PM8002) (BioNTech/BMS), CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec) (Candel Therapeutics), Gotistobart (BNT316, ONC-392) (OncoC4/BioNTech), ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr, INCMGA00012) (Incyte/Macrogenics), LN-145 (Iovance Biotherapeutics), Divarasib (GDC-6036) (Hoffmann-La Roche/Genentech), Fianlimab (REGN3767) (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870/SKB264) (Merck and Kelun-Biotech), Eftilagimod alpha (Immutep), Intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157/ V940) (Moderna Therapeutics and Merck), Plinabulin (BeyondSpring), Zipalertinib (Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma), Olomorasib (Eli Lilly and Company), Ceralasertib (AstraZeneca), TEDOPI OSE (Immuno-therapeutics), Sigvotatug vedotin (Pfizer), ANKTIVA (ImmunityBio), Pyrotinib (Jiangsu HengRui Medicine), Volrustomig (AstraZeneca), TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan) (Gilead Sciences), Domvanalimab + Combination Therapies (Arcus Biosciences/Gilead Sciences), OPDUALAG (nivolumab and relatlimab) (Bristol Myers Squibb), Calderasib (MK-1084) [Merck, Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals)], Firmonertinib (ArriVent BioPharma/Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals), IBI363 (Innovent Biologics and Takeda Pharmaceutical), Vebreltinib (APL-101) (Apollomics and Avistone Biotechnology), and others.

Immutep's Eftilagimod alpha is a recombinant soluble protein composed of a dimeric form of LAG-3 that has been engineered to circulate freely rather than remain attached to the cell surface. As a first-in-class activator of antigen-presenting cells (APCs), it enhances immune system activity and has demonstrated the ability to generate durable immune responses in cancer patients. The therapy can be administered at lower doses as an adjuvant to cancer vaccines or at higher doses to achieve broader systemic activation of APCs.

Nuvalent's Neladalkib is an advanced, brain-penetrant ALK inhibitor with high selectivity, developed to effectively target ALK resistance mutations while minimizing central nervous system toxicities associated with TRK inhibition. Created by Nuvalent for the treatment of ALK-driven malignancies, the therapy is designed to address resistance mechanisms and offer improved tolerability. It is currently undergoing clinical investigation.

Revolution Medicines' Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) is an orally administered, multi-selective inhibitor that directly targets the active RAS(ON) state, enabling broad applicability across cancers driven by RAS mutations. By preventing activated RAS proteins from interacting with downstream signaling effectors, it disrupts key pathways responsible for tumor growth and survival. The drug is active against several oncogenic RAS variants, including G12X, G13X, and Q61X mutations, which are frequently observed in cancers such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Iovance Biotherapeutics' LN-145 is an autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy that harnesses a patient's own immune cells to combat cancer. The treatment is produced by isolating T cells from a patient's tumor tissue and expanding them outside the body before reinfusion. A related product, LN-145-S1, is manufactured through an enhanced process that selectively enriches a specific subset of T cells, potentially improving therapeutic activity.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the non-small cell lung cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the non-small cell lung cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about non-small cell lung cancer PD-L1 inhibitors competitors 2026 @ Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Recent Developments in the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market

In June 2026, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced the online publication of translational research findings in the international journal Cancer Cell, highlighting the use of sacituzumab tirumotecan in combination with osimertinib as a first-line therapy for patients with advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

announced the online publication of translational research findings in the international journal Cancer Cell, highlighting the use of sacituzumab tirumotecan in combination with osimertinib as a first-line therapy for patients with advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In June 2026, MAIA Biotechnology announced the activation of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University as the third U.S. site in its Phase 2 THIO-101 expansion trial. The study is enrolling patients to assess ateganosine as a third-line therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

announced the activation of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University as the third U.S. site in its Phase 2 THIO-101 expansion trial. The study is enrolling patients to assess ateganosine as a third-line therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In May 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and its partner BioNTech unveiled interim Phase II findings from the global Phase II/III ROSETTA Lung-02 trial (NCT06712316) at ASCO 2026, evaluating the PD-L1/VEGF bispecific antibody pumitamig in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

unveiled interim Phase II findings from the global Phase II/III ROSETTA Lung-02 trial (NCT06712316) at ASCO 2026, evaluating the PD-L1/VEGF bispecific antibody pumitamig in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In May 2026, Nuvation Bio entered into a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the U.S.-based manufacturing of ibtrozi, an investigational drug targeting ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

entered into a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the U.S.-based manufacturing of ibtrozi, an investigational drug targeting ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In May 2026, Innovent Biologics, Inc. reported preliminary findings from a proof-of-concept (PoC) clinical study evaluating its first-in-class global PD-1/IL-2a-biased bispecific fusion protein, IBI363 (Takeda R&D code: TAK-928), in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results were presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting.

reported preliminary findings from a proof-of-concept (PoC) clinical study evaluating its first-in-class global PD-1/IL-2a-biased bispecific fusion protein, IBI363 (Takeda R&D code: TAK-928), in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results were presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting. In May 2026, Dizal shared findings from two non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) studies at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting. One study highlighted the investigational fourth-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), DZD6008, in previously treated NSCLC patients harboring EGFR C797X mutations after disease progression on third-generation EGFR TKIs, with results presented during an oral session. The second study reported outcomes of golidocitinib, a selective JAK1 inhibitor, used in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody as a first-line therapy for patients with PD-L1-positive advanced NSCLC lacking driver mutations.

What is Non-small Cell Lung Cancer?

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases. It is a heterogeneous group of malignancies that originate from the epithelial cells of the lung and includes several histological subtypes, primarily adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. NSCLC typically grows and spreads more slowly than small cell lung cancer (SCLC), although disease progression can vary depending on the tumor subtype and molecular characteristics. Major risk factors include tobacco smoking, exposure to environmental carcinogens such as radon and asbestos, air pollution, and certain genetic predispositions. Advances in molecular diagnostics have identified key genetic alterations, including mutations in EGFR, ALK, ROS1, KRAS, and other oncogenic drivers, enabling the development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies that have significantly improved treatment outcomes for patients with advanced disease.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current non-small cell lung cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest incident cases of NSCLC in 2025. This was followed by Japan, whereas the least number of cases were accounted by Spain.

The non-small cell lung cancer treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC

Gender-specific Cases of NSCLC

Age-specific Cases of NSCLC

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histology

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Genetic Mutations/Biomarkers

Patient Seeking Treatment for NSCLC

Line-wise Treated Cases of Metastatic NSCLC

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market CAGR 6.6 % Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size in 2025 USD 33 Billion Key Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Companies SystImmune, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nuvalent, AbbVie, Revolution Medicines, GSK, Compugen, BioNTech, Candel Therapeutics, OncoC4, BioNTech, Incyte, Macrogenics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Kelun-Biotech, Immutep, Moderna Therapeutics, BeyondSpring, Cullinan Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, OSE Immuno-therapeutics, Pfizer, ImmunityBio, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Arcus Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Merck, Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals), ArriVent BioPharma, Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Apollomics, Avistone Biotechnology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Hansoh Pharma, Dizal (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Janssen), and others Key Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies Iza-bren (izalontamab brengitecan), BMS-986504 + Pembrolizumab, Neladalkib (NVL-655), PF-08046054 (SGN-PDL1V), Telisotuzumab adizutecan, Temab-A (ABBV-400), Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), ZEJULA (niraparib), Rilvegostomig (AZD2936), Pumitamig (BNT327/PM8002), CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec), Gotistobart (BNT316, ONC-392), ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr, INCMGA00012), LN-145, Divarasib (GDC-6036), Fianlimab (REGN3767), Sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870/SKB264), Eftilagimod alpha, Intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157/V940), Plinabulin, Zipalertinib, Olomorasib, Ceralasertib, TEDOPI, Sigvotatug vedotin, ANKTIVA, Pyrotinib, Volrustomig, TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan), Domvanalimab + Combination Therapies, OPDUALAG (nivolumab and relatlimab), Calderasib (MK-1084), Firmonertinib, IBI363, Vebreltinib (APL-101), TAGRISSO, GILOTRIF/GIOTRIF, VIZIMPRO, EXKIVITY, AUMSEQA, ZEGFROVY, RYBREVANT, DATROWAY, PORTRAZZA, KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO and others

Scope of the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Population Forecast

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size and Trends

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Opportunity

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

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Table of Contents

1 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Key Insights 2 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 Key Highlights 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of NSCLC 7 NSCLC Market Overview at a Glance 7.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis in the 7MM (by Phase) 7.2 Market Share of NSCLC by Biomarker (%) in the 7MM in 2025 7.3 Market Share of NSCLC by Biomarker (%) in the 7MM in 2036 8 Disease Background and Overview of NSCLC 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Disease Biology: NSCLC 8.3 Diagnosis 9 Current Treatment Practices: NSCLC 9.1 Treatment Algorithm 9.2 Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations for NSCLC 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in the 7MM 10.4 United States 10.4.1 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in the United States 10.4.2 Gender-specific Cases of NSCLC in the United States 10.4.3 Age-specific Cases of NSCLC in the United States 10.4.4 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histology in the United States 10.4.5 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage in the United States 10.4.6 Total Cases of NSCLC by Genetic Mutations/Biomarkers in the United States 10.4.7 Patient Seeking Treatment for NSCLC in the United States 10.4.8 Line-wise Treated Cases of NSCLC in the United States 10.5 EU4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 11 Patient Journey 12 Key Endpoints in NSCLC 13 Marketed NSCLC Therapies 13.1 Competitive Landscape 13.1.1 Regulatory Approval History Across the 7MM 13.2 EGFR Mutations 13.2.1 AUMSEQA (Aumolertinib): Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical 13.2.1.1 Product Description 13.2.1.2 Regulatory Milestones 13.2.1.3 Other Developmental Activity 13.2.1.4 Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial 13.2.2 VIZIMPRO (Dacomitinib): Pfizer 13.2.3 GILOTRIF/GIOTRIF (Afatinib maleate): Boehringer Ingelheim 13.2.4 TAGRISSO (Osimertinib): AstraZeneca 13.2.5 PORTRAZZA (Necitumumab): Eli Lilly and Company 13.2.6 RYBREVANT (Amivantamab) ± LAZCLUZE (Lazertinib): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine/Yuhan Corporation 13.2.7 ZEGFROVY (Sunvozertinib): Dizal Pharmaceutical 13.2.8 DATROWAY (Datopotamab Deruxtecan): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca 13.3 PD-1 Inhibitors 13.3.1 OPDIVO (Nivolumab): Bristol Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical 13.3.2 KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab): Merck 13.3.3 LIBTAYO (Cemiplimab): Regeneron/Sanofi 13.3.4 TEVIMBRA (Tislelizumab): BeiGene 13.3.5 IMFINZI (Durvalumab) + IMJUDO (Tremelimumab): AstraZeneca 13.3.6 CEJEMLY (Sugemalimab): CStone Pharmaceuticals 13.3.7 IMFINZI (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca 13.3.8 TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab): Genentech/Roche 13.4 Other Mutations 13.4.1 LORBRENA/LORVIQUA (Lorlatinib): Pfizer 13.4.2 ENSACOVE (Ensartinib): Betta Pharmaceuticals/Xcovery 13.4.3 ALUNBRIG (Brigatinib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals 13.4.4 AUGTYRO (Repotrectinib): BMS 13.4.5 ALECENSA (Alectinib): Roche/Chugai Pharmaceutical 13.4.6 ROZLYTREK (Entrectinib): Roche (Genentech) 13.4.7 IBTROZI (Taletrectinib): Nuvation Bio 13.4.8 GAVRETO (Pralsetinib): Blueprint Medicines/Rigel Pharmaceuticals 13.4.9 RETEVMO/RETSEVMO (Selpercatinib): Eli Lilly and Company 13.4.10 TEPMETKO (Tepotinib): EMD Serono (Merck KGaA) 13.4.11 HAIYITAN (Gumarontinib): Haihe Biopharma and Taiho Pharmaceutical 13.4.12 TABRECTA (Capmatinib): Novartis 13.4.13 LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS (Sotorasib): Amgen 13.4.14 KRAZATI (Adagrasib): BMS 13.4.15 ENHERTU (Trastuzumab deruxtecan): Daiichi Sankyo /AstraZeneca 13.4.16 TAFINLAR (Dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (Trametinib): Novartis 13.4.17 BRAFTOVI (Encorafenib) + MEKTOVI (Binimetinib): Pfizer/Pierre Fabre 13.4.18 VITRAKVI (Larotrectinib): Bayer 13.4.19 EMRELIS (Telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv): AbbVie 13.4.20 BIZENGRI (Zenocutuzumab): Merus and Partner Therapeutics 13.4.21 HYRNUO (Sevabertinib): Bayer 13.4.22 HERNEXEOS (Zongertinib): Boehringer Ingelheim 14 Emerging NSCLC Therapies 14.1 Competitive Landscape 14.2 Ateganosine: MAIA Biotechnology 14.2.1 Product Description 14.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 14.2.3 Clinical Development 14.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 14.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 14.3 BMS-986504 + Pembrolizumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb 14.4 Iza-bren (izalontamab brengitecan): SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb 14.5 Neladalkib (NVL-655): Nuvalent 14.6 PF-08046054 (SGN-PDL1V): Pfizer 14.7 Telisotuzumab adizutecan, Temab-A (ABBV-400): AbbVie 14.8 Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236): Revolution Medicines 14.9 ZEJULA (niraparib): GlaxoSmithKline 14.10 Rilvegostomig (AZD2936): AstraZeneca/Compugen 14.11 Pumitamig (BNT327/PM8002): BioNTech/Bristol Myers Squibb 14.12 CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec): Candel Therapeutics 14.13 Gotistobart (BNT316): OncoC4/BioNTech 14.14 ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr): Incyte/Macrogenics 14.15 LN-145: Iovance Biotherapeutics 14.16 Divarasib (GDC-6036): Hoffmann-La Roche/Genentech 14.17 Fianlimab (REGN3767): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 14.18 Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (MK-2870): Merck and Kelun-Biotech 14.19 Eftilagimod alpha (Efti, IMP321): Immutep 14.20 Intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157/V940): Moderna Therapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme 14.21 Plinabulin: BeyondSpring 14.22 Zipalertinib (CLN-081): Cullinan Therapeutics and Taiho Pharma 14.24 Olomorasib (LY3537982): Eli Lilly and Company 14.25 Ceralasertib (AZD6738): AstraZeneca 14.26 TEDOPI (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics 14.27 Sigvotatug Vedotin (PF08046047, SGN-B6A): Pfizer 14.28 ANKTIVA (N-803, nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln): ImmunityBio 14.29 Pyrotinib: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine 14.30 Volrustomig (MEDI5752): AstraZeneca 14.31 TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan): Gilead Sciences 14.32 Domvanalimab + Combination Therapies: Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences 14.33 OPDUALAG (nivolumab and relatlimab): Bristol-Myers Squibb 14.34 Calderasib (MK-1084): Merck, Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals) 14.35 Firmonertinib: ArriVent BioPharma and Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals 14.36 Livmoniplimab (ARGX-115): AbbVie 14.37 IBI363: Innovent Biologics and Takeda Pharmaceutical 14.38 Ivonescimab (AK112): Akeso Bio and Summit Therapeutics 14.39 Vebreltinib (APL-101): Apollomics and Avistone Biotechnology 14.4 Zidesamtinib (NVL-520): Nuvalent 15 Phase II Emerging Drugs Under Development 16 NSCLC: 7MM Market Analysis 16.1 Key Findings 16.2 Total Market Size of NSCLC by Country in the 7MM 16.3 Total Market Size of NSCLC by Biomarker in the 7MM 16.4 Market Outlook of NSCLC 16.4.1 7MM Market Dynamics Overview of NSCLC 16.4.1.1 PD-L1 Expression 16.4.1.2 EGFR Mutation 16.4.1.3 ALK Mutation 16.4.1.4 KRAS Mutation 16.4.1.5 BRAF Mutation 16.4.1.6 MET 16.4.1.7 Others Emerging Biomarkers 16.5 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 16.5.1 PD-L1 Expression 16.5.2 EGFR NSCLC 16.5.3 ALK NSCLC 16.5.4 KRAS NSCLC 16.5.5 ROS-1 NSCLC 16.5.6 HER2 NSCLC 16.5.7 BRAF NSCLC 16.5.8 C-Met NSCLC 16.5.9 RET NSCLC 16.5.10 NTRK NSCLC 16.5.11 NRG1 Fusion NSCLC 16.6 The United States NSCLC Market 16.7 EU4 and the UK NSCLC Market 16.8 Japan NSCLC Market 17 Unmet Needs of NSCLC 18 SWOT Analysis of NSCLC 19 KOL Views of NSCLC 20 Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC 21 Bibliography 22 NSCLC Market Report Methodology

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