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WKN: A40KLP | ISIN: US49876K1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.07.26 | 17:57
0,230 US-Dollar
-4,12 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENLAND MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENLAND MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 16:36 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SRX Global Inc: SRX Global Makes Strategic Investment in Critical and Precious Minerals Development Company, Greenland Mines

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company", or "SRX"), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating returns across high-conviction operating companies and assets, today announced a strategic investment in Greenland Mines Ltd., a critical and precious minerals development company advancing a portfolio of strategic assets in Greenland.

About Greenland Mines
Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed critical and precious minerals development company advancing a portfolio of strategic assets in Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and selected midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

About SRX Global Inc.
SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "aim," "plan," "may," "could," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the Share Consolidation, shareholder approvals, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Company Contact
SRX Global
Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
212-896-1254
srx@kcsa.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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