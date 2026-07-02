Jupiter Hammerheads to Wear InjuredVeterans.com-Sponsored America 250 Jerseys at Mega Bash in Support of Veterans, Current Military Members and Their Families

Game-Worn Jerseys Will Be Auctioned Following July 3-4 Games, With All Proceeds Benefiting Friends of Fisher House, West Palm Beach

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / InjuredVeterans.com , a nationwide legal resource for disabled veterans empowered by Gordon & Partners, P.A., will serve as the jersey sponsor for the Jupiter Hammerheads' specialty America 250 uniforms during the Mega Bash at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on July 3 and 4, 2026. Following the games, game-worn jerseys will be auctioned via MiLB Auctions at milbauctions.com , with all proceeds benefiting Friends of Fisher House, West Palm Beach .

Friends of Fisher House is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has provided free housing to veterans and their families at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center since 1995, and is one of the earliest VA-dedicated Fisher Houses in the country. The all-volunteer organization maintains the highest occupancy rate of all 97 Fisher Houses in the United States and Germany. Families with a commute of 50 miles or more can stay at the eight-bedroom facility at no cost, for as long as their loved one requires care.

The Gordon & Partners Veterans Benefits Department is committed to serving our veteran clients with unparalleled service, knowledge, and expertise. Our mission is to ensure every client receives the maximum benefits earned through their service. Gordon & Partners VA Accredited attorneys and support staff expertly guide veterans and their families through the often-complicated claims and appeals process. We do not stop until our clients receive what they are entitled to. We are proud that a large portion of our staff are family of veterans or have served themselves. This team knows firsthand the sacrifice our nation's veterans have made and are honored to serve them.

For The Injured | For The Vets

The Mega Bash takes place July 3 and 4 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, home of the Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins affiliate) and Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate), as well as the spring training home of both MLB teams. The Hammerheads face the Dunedin Blue Jays both nights. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. on July 3 and 4:30 p.m. on July 4, with first pitch at 6:00 p.m. each night. Fireworks follow the July 3 game and are scheduled for 9:00 p.m. on July 4. "This year is especially exciting because it's the 250th anniversary of America. Everything is going to be bigger, which means more fun for our fans," said Mike Bauer, General Manager of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Fans who cannot attend in person can still participate. The jersey auction will be live and active for a few weeks at milbauctions.com, giving the broader community an opportunity to bid on a piece of history and contribute directly to veteran initiatives in Palm Beach County. Gordon & Partners, P.A., based in Palm Beach Gardens, is a personal injury firm with a dedicated veterans' disability division representing veterans and their families nationwide. InjuredVeterans.com is the firm's dedicated resource for disabled military veterans who have been denied VA disability claims or received low rating decisions and want to appeal.

How to Participate

Learn More & Start a Claim Appeal: InjuredVeterans.com

Support Friends of Fisher House: fofhwpb.org

Buy Mega Bash tickets: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium ( July 3 | July 4 )

Bid on jerseys: milbauctions.com (auction live after July 3-4 games)

About InjuredVeterans.com

InjuredVeterans.com is a national legal resource for disabled military veterans, empowered by Gordon & Partners, P.A., providing information and legal support on a contingency fee basis for veterans who have been denied VA disability benefits or received low rating decisions and wish to appeal. Gordon & Partners' VA-accredited attorneys and support team offer representation nationwide. For more information, visit InjuredVeterans.com .

About Friends of Fisher House, West Palm Beach

Friends of Fisher House, West Palm Beach ( fofhwpb.org ) is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1998 to support the West Palm Beach VA Fisher House. The organization provides free lodging to veterans' families while their loved ones receive medical care at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, and operates with an all-volunteer board, most of whose members are veterans themselves.

CONTACT DETAILS

Ed Monroe - Veterans Benefits Director / U.S. Marine Corps Veteran

1-888-500-0000 | VA_Intake@ForTheInjured.com | InjuredVeterans.com

SOURCE: InjuredVeterans.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jupiter-hammerheads-to-wear-injuredveterans.com-sponsored-americ-1184641