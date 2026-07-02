Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Explosive Trace Detection Market: USD 2.72 Bn by 2031, Driven by Advanced Screening Technologies, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the explosive trace detection market size is expected to grow from USD 1.85 billion in 2026 to USD 2.72 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.06%. Market growth is driven by rising security concerns, tighter aviation and cargo screening regulations, and continued investments in airport infrastructure. The adoption of AI-powered detection systems and advanced vapor-particle sensing technologies is improving screening accuracy and operational efficiency, while government-backed security initiatives are further supporting demand worldwide.

Explosive Trace Detection Market Trends and Drivers

Compact dual-mode vapor and particle sensors for drone-based explosive detection: Advances in sensor miniaturization are enabling drones to perform explosive trace detection in hard-to-access and high-risk environments while maintaining a safe operating distance. Emerging bio-inspired sensing technologies are improving detection sensitivity, and continued investments in next-generation aerial detection systems are accelerating the adoption of drone-based explosive screening for defence and security applications.

AI-driven analytics reduce false alarms in ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) analyzers: The integration of AI and machine learning into ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) systems is improving screening efficiency by reducing false alarms while maintaining high detection accuracy. These advancements help streamline security operations, minimize disruptions at screening checkpoints, and encourage the adoption of intelligent detection solutions across airports and other high-security environments.

Explosive Trace Detection Market Share by Region

North America remains the leading regional market for explosive trace detection, supported by ongoing investments in aviation security and the continuous modernization of screening infrastructure. The region is driven by replacement demand and strict regulatory standards, while Europe is witnessing steady growth due to evolving cargo screening requirements and strengthened security regulations.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing strong demand for explosive trace detection systems, driven by airport expansion projects and growing investments in aviation infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa are emerging as high-growth regions due to large-scale airport developments and increasing security modernization efforts, while Latin America is experiencing gradual adoption. Across regions, demand varies based on operational needs, with a growing focus on AI-enabled screening, regulatory compliance, contactless security solutions, and advanced cargo inspection technologies.

Explosive Trace Detection Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Handheld

Portable/Movable

Fixed

By Detection Technology

Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS)

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Raman and FTIR Spectroscopy

Differential Ion Trap Mobility

Colorimetric and Chemiluminescence

By Sampling Mode

Particle-swab

Vapor-sniffer

Dual Mode

By End Use Sector

Commercial

Defense

Critical Infrastructure and Law Enforcement

Cargo and Logistics

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/explosive-trace-detection-market?utm_source=prnewswire

"Reliable decisions in the explosive trace detection market depend on research that distinguishes structural demand from short-term procurement cycles. Mordor Intelligence combines consistent analytical frameworks with rigorous validation, helping organizations evaluate market developments with greater confidence than reports built on limited or fragmented data," says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Explosive Trace Detection Industry Companies

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Analogic Corporation

Autoclear LLC

Bruker Corporation

DetectaChem GmbH

RS DYNAMICS LLC

Morphix Technologies

NUCTECH COMPANY LTD SUCURSAL ARGENTINA

Chemring Group PLC

Rigaku Holdings Corporation

CEIA USA

IDenta Corp.

Labtron Equipment Ltd.

HTDS (HI-TECH DETECTION SYSTEMS)

1st Detect Corporation

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