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ACCESS Newswire
02.07.2026 17:38 Uhr
167 Leser
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SunWest Federal Credit Union Selects Prisma Campaigns to Unify and Personalize Member Engagement Across Channels

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / SunWest Federal Credit Union has selected Prisma Campaigns as its marketing automation and member engagement platform. Serving more than 43,000 members throughout Arizona and managing over $500 million in assets, SunWest will use the platform to unify campaign execution, coordinate member outreach, and deliver more personalized experiences across various channels.

For many credit unions, member engagement has become increasingly complex as teams manage a growing mix of communication channels, data sources, and audience segments. For institutions like SunWest, where member relationships are built on personalized guidance and community trust, disconnected systems can make it difficult to deliver experiences that feel relevant, timely, and aligned with member needs.

By deploying Prisma Campaigns, SunWest will be able to connect member insights with execution, helping teams coordinate outreach more effectively and engage members in ways that support their financial goals. The platform enables a more intentional approach to engagement, balancing personalization with operational efficiency while helping the credit union strengthen relationships across the member lifecycle.

"Our focus has always been on helping members navigate their financial journey with confidence. As expectations continue to evolve, we see an opportunity to create more relevant and engaging experiences that reflect each member's unique needs. Prisma Campaigns gives us the ability to bring greater coordination, consistency, and personalization to our engagement efforts as we continue building stronger relationships with the members we serve," said Katie DeFeo, VP/Chief Experience Officer, SunWest Federal Credit Union.

"Credit unions that are winning on member engagement aren't necessarily the largest ones. They're the ones who have figured out how to combine data and communication to create experiences that actually matter to members. SunWest has always built its reputation on that kind of relationship-first approach, and we're proud to give them the infrastructure to scale it," said Guillermo Winkler, CEO, Prisma Campaigns.

SunWest's approach reflects a broader trend across the credit union industry. As member expectations continue to rise, institutions are recognizing that the gap between personalized service and scalable execution is one of their most significant operational challenges. Platforms that bring together data, communications, and campaign management are becoming increasingly important for strengthening member relationships, improving engagement, and supporting long-term loyalty.

About SunWest Federal Credit Union

SunWest Federal Credit Union serves more than 43,000 members across Arizona and manages over $500 million in assets. Dedicated to helping members achieve financial success through personalized service, financial education, and community-focused solutions, SunWest combines personal attention with modern financial tools to create meaningful experiences for the individuals, families, and communities it serves. For more information, visit www.mysunwest.com

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns is a marketing automation and member engagement platform built exclusively for financial institutions. The platform enables organizations to deliver personalized experiences through audience segmentation, campaign orchestration, omnichannel communications, and data-driven engagement strategies. By bringing data, communications, and campaign management together in a single platform, Prisma Campaigns helps institutions strengthen relationships, improve engagement, and drive measurable growth. For more information, visit prismacampaigns.com

Contact:
Florencia Dominguez
Head of Growth
fdominguez@prismacampaigns.com
786 808-1828

SOURCE: Prisma Campaigns



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sunwest-federal-credit-union-selects-prisma-campaigns-to-unify-and-p-1184794

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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