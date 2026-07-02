Ideagen's AI-first approach to process safety management has been recognized in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software (2026), which positioned the company is positioned as a 'Leader'.

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Ideagen is a leader in Verdantix Green Quadrant Process Safety Management

Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, said: "This is the third time in six months that independent analysts have recognized Ideagen Mazlan as a genuine AI differentiator in quality management, in GRC, and now in process safety.

"That consistency isn't accidental. And it's reflected in what our customers are telling us that our Ideagen Mazlan AI is changing how their teams work, in industries where getting it wrong is not an option."

The report authored by Zain Idris with Nathan Goldstein at Verdantix, assessed 11 of the most prominent Process Safety Management (PSM) software providers across 13 capability and 10 momentum categories.

The report awarded Ideagen a market-leading product strategy score of 3.0/3.0 the highest of all vendors reflecting the clarity and ambition of its AI-first roadmap, and a 2.3/3.0 for incident management above the category average reflecting the strength of its AI-driven approach to event logging, classification and resolution. The Mazlan Incident Management agent streamlines event logging and supports incident classification by comparing reported conditions against an organization's risk register, behavior-based safety observation templates and historical incident data.

Verdantix concluded that "Ideagen is well-suited to firms looking to transform their data through agentic AI, working alongside users to streamline cumbersome tasks and provide support at challenging stages of PSM workflows."

This recognition adds to a growing body of independent validation of Ideagen's AI capabilities. In December 2025, Verdantix awarded Ideagen a market-leading score for AI Operations in the Green Quadrant for Quality Management Software 2025, and in January 2026 named Ideagen an innovative vendor in GRC, specifically calling out Ideagen Mazlan's continuous feedback loop as a market differentiator. Ideagen has also previously been positioned as a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for EHS Software.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant for PSM Software (2026) is available at verdantix.com.

About Ideagen Ideagen unifies deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software, providing trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defence, manufacturing and construction.

From the shop floor to the flight deck, from the front line to the boardroom, our 18,500 customers include more than 250 global aviation organisations, the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defence corporations 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 60% of the top 20 global food drink companies and includes blue chip brands such as Heineken, British Airways, Harley Davidson, BAE, Aggreko, US Navy, Bank of New York and Siemens.

Headquartered in Nottingham UK, with offices across the US, Australia, India, Malaysia and UAE, our 2200+ colleagues are dedicated to supporting industries to turn risk into resilience. For further information please visit www.ideagen.ai.

About Verdantix Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm that serves a global client base consisting of the world's most innovative corporations, technology and services vendors, and investors. Our insights and analysis form a foundation of the most granular data available in the marketplaces we serve. This allows us to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions that business leaders depend on when they are setting out to reach their most important goals. verdantix.com

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Contacts:

Rebecca Watson

Head of Marketing Communications

Rebecca.Watson@ideagen.com