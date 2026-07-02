License Allows CoinFlip to Scale Services Across European Union Member States

CoinFlip, a leading U.S.-based global digital currency platform company, has been awarded a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation license by Italy's Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB), marking a landmark step in the company's ability to scale its offerings across European Union member states.

CoinFlip, whose European operations will be headquartered in Milan, is Italy's first international Crypto-Asset Service Provider to operate under the new regulatory regime, reinforcing the company's commitment to upholding the highest standards of consumer protection and financial compliance, globally.

"CoinFlip's growth has been built on the foundation of strong regulatory compliance to ensure that consumers around the world can access the digital economy in the way that meets their needs," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "The MiCAR framework gives us the unified regulatory foundation to scale quickly and confidently, bringing the same compliant, customer-first experience we've built worldwide to millions of Europeans."

"Since entering the Italian market in 2023, we've worked to build strong local relationships and demonstrate how our customer experience is fully compliant and easy to use," said Emanuele Carotti, regional director of Italy, CoinFlip. "This license marks an important milestone and the foundation for growing the CoinFlip network across the continent."

About CoinFlip

CoinFlip is a global digital currency platform company, focused on providing consumers simple and secure access to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks with more than 5,500 kiosks globally, making buying and selling major cryptocurrencies accessible for consumers who wish to purchase their digital currency using cash. CoinFlip also operates CoinFlip Preferred, a personalized over-the-counter service that provides investors with custom, white glove support for their cryptocurrency transactions.

To learn more about CoinFlip and how to get started on your digital currency journey, visit: https://coinflip.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702632242/en/

Contacts:

mediarelations@coinflip.tech