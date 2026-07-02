Cumberland Farms Limited Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumberland Farms Limited ("Cumberland Farms") today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Cumberland Farms has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CMBY."

The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as joint book-running managers. BNP Paribas, Rabo Securities, TD Securities and Raymond James are acting as bookrunners on the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., by mail at Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, by mail at Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, by mail at Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Barclays Capital Inc., by mail at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by e-mail at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, by mail at Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, by mail at 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 645-3751, or by email at WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., by mail at Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York 10019, by telephone at (800) 503-4611, or by email at prospectus.cpdg@db.com; and UBS Securities LLC, by mail at Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (833) 481-0269, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms is one of the world's largest independent convenience retailers, operating more than 3,200 locations across the United States and Europe as of March 31, 2026. Cumberland Farms offers a wide range of high-quality, value-oriented products with a focus on convenience and excellent customer service. Across its extensive network in the U.S., Germany, and Benelux, Cumberland Farms has developed a strong brand identity through its strategically located high-volume sites, attractive underlying real estate, curated in-store offerings and growing foodservice offering.

Investor Contact:

Andrew Campion

VP, Investor Relations

ir@cumberlandfarms.com