Elis S.A.: Elis continues to expand its network in Brazil with the acquisition of ServBrazil

Elis continues to expand its network in Brazil with the acquisition of ServBrazil

Puteaux, July 2, 2026 - Elis, a global leader in circular services, today announces the acquisition of 100% of ServBrasil Soluções Em Lavanderia Ltda ("ServBrazil") in Brazil.

ServBrazil, whose revenues reached approximately 5.0 million euros1 in 2025, provides flat linen rental and maintenance services to customers in the healthcare sector. The company operates several laundries located directly in its clients' facilities (in situ) in central and northeastern regions of the country, notably in Goiás, Paraíba and Piauí states.

This new acquisition, which will strengthen Elis' existing network in the country, will be consolidated in the financial statements as of July 1, 2026.

About Elis

As a major player in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers and employees.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

1 Revenue of approximately 31.5 million Brazilian reais, converted using the 2025 average exchange rate of EUR 1 = BRL 6.33 in 2025 (source: Bank of France)