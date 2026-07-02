Grungo Law Awards 2026 Giving Back To The Community Scholarship to South Jersey Recipient

Grungo Law announces Susan Shilling-Ottenberg as the recipient of its 2026 Giving Back to the Community Scholarship, recognizing her exceptional advocacy and service to the special needs community in South Jersey.

CHERRY HILL, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Grungo Law is proud to announce Susan Shilling-Ottenberg as the recipient of the 2026 Giving Back to the Community Scholarship, awarded through the firm's Grungo Gives program. This award honors students who demonstrate a deep commitment to service and a passion for making a meaningful impact in their community.

Grungo Gives is the heart of Grungo Law's community outreach efforts. Through this initiative, the firm partners with local organizations, supports programs that strengthen the community, and recognizes individuals who embody the spirit of giving back. The scholarship program is one of the many ways the firm invests in future leaders who are creating meaningful change.

"At its core, Grungo Gives is about recognizing the quiet strength of individuals who are making a difference in the lives of others," said Christine Lafferty, Esq., Director of Grungo Gives. "Sue's journey moved us deeply, not only because of her dedication to the special needs community, but because of the care, compassion, and purpose behind everything she does. She has created opportunities for others to be heard, supported, and included, and her impact will continue to be felt by countless families for years to come."

Sue's journey is rooted in advocacy, compassion, and a commitment to inclusion. Inspired by her daughter, she has dedicated herself to supporting individuals with special needs and their caregivers, focusing on expanding access to resources, education, and community support.

A longtime broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio, Sue created Everything Special Needs Radio to share resources, elevate voices within the special needs community, and provide families with a platform to tell their stories. Through her work, she has helped connect individuals to vital services while fostering greater awareness, understanding, and inclusion.

She has also organized community resource fairs designed to connect families with support services and programs, while creating opportunities for individuals with special needs to showcase their talents. These events have strengthened community connections and highlighted the importance of inclusion and shared support.

Her volunteer work, including involvement with inclusive athletic and community programs in New Jersey, reflects her ongoing commitment to creating spaces where individuals of all abilities are supported, included, and celebrated.

"We are proud to recognize Sue for the impact she is making in our community," said Richard Grungo Jr., Esq., founder of Grungo Law. "She has dedicated herself to helping others find support, connection, and opportunity, and that kind of commitment deserves to be celebrated. At Grungo Law, we believe in investing in people who are making a difference, and we look forward to seeing all that she will accomplish in the years ahead."

This honor includes a $1,000 scholarship to support Sue in her educational journey as she pursues a Master's degree in Social Work and continues her commitment to serving the special needs community. Grungo Law congratulates Sue and looks forward to the continued impact she will make through her advocacy, education, and future career in social work.

Grungo Law is a premier personal injury law firm serving clients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, representing families impacted by personal injury, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, dram shop liability, dog bite injuries, and workers' compensation.

Known for its client-centered approach, the firm combines the newest technology with keen advocacy and was built on the values of family, honesty, communication, commitment, continuous improvement, and community. Grungo Law offers free consultations and operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients can pursue a case without the upfront costs.

The firm is led by CEO and trial expert Richard Grungo, Jr., Esq., and includes Certified Civil Trial Attorney José Hernandez, Esq., both recognized by the Supreme Court of New Jersey, a designation held by fewer than 2.5% of lawyers.

Fluent in both English and Spanish, José Hernandez Esq., represents Spanish-speaking clients, supported by a Spanish-speaking legal team that assists clients from the initial call through the resolution of their case.

For more information about Grungo Law and its services, visit grungolaw.com.

Media Contact:

Grungo Law

Caroline Bartosik

(856) 528-4494

info@grungolaw.com

Original Source

SOURCE: Grungo Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grungo-law-awards-2026-giving-back-to-the-community-scholarship-1184564