AMERICAN INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE INC.: American Industry and Innovation Research Institute President Oksana Koval Announces National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation and Economic Development

On July 2, ahead of U.S. Independence Day, Oksana Koval, President of the American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI) and author of the initiative, announced the launch of America's National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation & Economic Development. The nationwide initiative aims to expand public access to independent research, strengthen collaboration across sectors, and support long-term economic growth through education, innovation, and evidence-based knowledge.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / America's more than 34 million small businesses account for 99.9% of all U.S. businesses, support over 61 million jobs, and generate approximately 43.5% of the nation's GDP, making them one of the country's most important drivers of economic growth, innovation, and community development. Yet many entrepreneurs, educators, nonprofit organizations, and local leaders continue to face limited access to independent research and practical knowledge that can help strengthen long-term competitiveness and resilience.

To help address that challenge, the American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI) announced the launch of America's National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation & Economic Development. It's a nationwide collaborative platform designed to expand access to independent research, educational resources, and evidence-based knowledge while strengthening collaboration among businesses, researchers, educators, nonprofit organizations, and local communities.

Courtesy of the AMIIRI Press Office: Oksana Koval, President of AMIIRI, presenting America's National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation & Economic Development.

The initiative reflects AMIIRI's broader mission to ensure that independent research delivers measurable public value by helping businesses make better decisions, supporting workforce development, encouraging innovation, and contributing to stronger regional economies across the United States.

Unlike traditional research programs that often remain within academic or institutional environments, the initiative is built around direct engagement with small and mid-sized businesses to ensure research reflects real-world challenges and can be translated into practical solutions. Business leaders, educators, researchers, and community representatives will participate throughout the research process, helping shape future studies, educational resources, and collaborative initiatives.

Oksana Koval, Author of the Initiative and President of the American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI), leads the Institute's strategic development and national initiatives focused on expanding access to independent research, evidence-based education, and cross-sector collaboration. With nearly two decades of experience in strategic communications, institutional development, and public affairs, she advocates for making research more practical, accessible, and impactful for businesses, educators, nonprofit organizations, and communities.

"America's small businesses are among the country's greatest drivers of innovation, job creation, and economic opportunity. Yet too often, independent research and practical knowledge remain out of reach for the entrepreneurs, educators, and professionals who could put them into action.

Through America's National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation & Economic Development, we are building a collaborative platform that transforms research into practical knowledge, connects experts with practitioners, and expands public access to educational resources that strengthen businesses, support workforce development, and contribute to stronger local economies across the United States. Our goal is simple: to make research more open, practical, and impactful-turning knowledge into measurable economic and social value through education, collaboration, and evidence-based innovation."

The national initiative will be implemented through several long-term collaborative programs, including:

National Industry Survey Program, collecting insights from businesses across industries to improve the relevance of independent research;

Research & Innovation Advisory Council, bringing together business leaders, researchers, educators, and community representatives to help shape research priorities;

Innovation Roundtables, facilitating cross-sector dialogue on economic development, workforce, technology, and emerging industries;

Research-to-Business Exchange, translating research findings into practical educational resources, executive briefings, and learning programs;

Innovation Showcase, highlighting successful business, educational, and community initiatives from across the United States;

Community Knowledge Network, expanding public engagement through educational events, collaborative learning, and knowledge-sharing activities.

Participation in the initiative is voluntary and free of charge. Organizations and professionals who contribute their expertise to research and educational activities may receive public recognition through AMIIRI's contributor recognition program, highlighting meaningful contributions to knowledge sharing, innovation, and community development.

According to AMIIRI, the initiative is intended to create a long-term national ecosystem where research, education, industry expertise, and community engagement reinforce one another, generating practical knowledge that supports both economic growth and broader public benefit.

AMIIRI has already begun planning a nationwide series of regional meetings, industry roundtables, educational events, and collaborative discussions that will engage entrepreneurs, business organizations, educators, nonprofit leaders, and community stakeholders across multiple U.S. regions. The Institute expects these activities to inform future research publications while expanding opportunities for public participation in independent research and knowledge creation.

The nationwide implementation of the initiative will be led by Karine Papikian, Board Member for Leadership & Organizational Development, who oversees leadership engagement, cross-sector collaboration, and the development of long-term partnerships with businesses, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and community stakeholders across the United States.

"Building a national initiative is about creating lasting relationships that enable knowledge to move across sectors and generate measurable impact," said Karine Papikian, Board Member for Leadership & Organizational Development at AMIIRI. - "We are actively engaging educational institutions, business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community partners to build a collaborative ecosystem where research, education, and practical experience reinforce one another. Through these partnerships, we aim to ensure the initiative grows into a sustainable national platform that creates long-term value for local communities, businesses, and the broader economy."

The initiative also complements AMIIRI's broader research agenda, including its recently released 2025 Annual Report on Industrial AI & Business Transformation, which examines how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and identifies practical strategies that organizations can adopt to improve productivity, innovation, and long-term competitiveness.

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About the American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI)

AMERICAN INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE (AMIIRI) is an independent U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational institute dedicated to expanding public access to research, advancing evidence-based education, and making industry knowledge more accessible and practical for small businesses, professionals, and communities.

Since 2011, the Institute has brought together academic experts, practitioners, business leaders, and subject-matter specialists to produce independent publications, educational resources, and collaborative initiatives that promote knowledge sharing, workforce development, and long-term economic resilience.

Media contact:

American Industry & Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI)

Press Office

info@amiiri.org

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SOURCE: AMERICAN INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-industry-and-innovation-research-institute-amiiri-president-oksana-koval-announc-1185987