Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX) ("FST", or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program") pursuant to which the Company may from time to time issue and sell its ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), having an aggregate offering price of up to $10,400,000.

Sales of Ordinary Shares under the ATM Program, if any, will be made pursuant to an At The Market Offering Agreement, dated June 28, 2026 (the "Sales Agreement"), with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ("Wainwright"), acting as the Company's sales agent or principal. Sales may be made by any method deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), including sales made directly on or through the Nasdaq Global Market, the existing trading market for the Ordinary Shares, sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange or otherwise, directly to Wainwright as principal, in negotiated transactions at prevailing market prices at the time of sale or at prices related to such prevailing market prices, and/or any other method permitted by law. Wainwright will be entitled to a fixed commission of 3.0% of the gross proceeds of any Ordinary Shares sold under the Sales Agreement. Wainwright is not obligated to sell any specific number or dollar amount of Ordinary Shares, and the Company is not obligated to sell all or any shares under the ATM Program; the Company may suspend or terminate the program at any time.

The ATM Program provides the Company with additional financial flexibility and allows FST to access the capital markets opportunistically, subject to market conditions. FST intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for working capital and general corporate purposes, including supporting the continued growth of its business, expanding its global sales and distribution capabilities to support customer demand, investing in new product development and commercialization, and enhancing its marketing and brand initiatives. The Company also may use a portion of the net proceeds to support strategic business development initiatives, including potential acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, or commercial partnerships believed to complement its business, products, and long-term growth strategy,

"Establishing this ATM Program gives FST added financial flexibility to raise capital efficiently as we execute on our growth strategy," said FST Chief Executive Officer David Chuang, "It also strengthens our balance sheet and positions the Company to continue building the KBS brand on a global scale, all while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

The ATM Program will be conducted pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-3, including a base prospectus, and a prospectus supplement with the SEC relating to the ATM Program. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with the documents incorporated by reference therein, for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Program. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 356-0500.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303768

Source: FST Corp.