Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, today announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the "SPA") to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. ("Atlas One"), a registered exempt market dealer (EMD) operating across Canada (the "Transaction"). The SPA has been executed on the terms and conditions previously announced by the Company in connection with its binding letter of intent dated May 11, 2026 (the "LOI").

For full details of the Transaction terms, including the consideration, structure, and strategic rationale, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 11, 2026, available at: Parvis Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Atlas One Digital Securities, Consolidating Canada's Private Investment Market.

Closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance as to the timing of the receipt of such approvals or that all required approvals will be obtained. The Company will provide further updates as the process advances.

"The signing of the share purchase agreement with Atlas One marks a defining step in building Canada's most complete private investment marketplace," said David Michaud, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Parvis. "Atlas One has built a strong issuer network and a national investor base, and bringing our platforms together under a single, fully regulated entity gives the market the infrastructure it has lacked at scale."

"Joining Parvis is the right next step for Atlas One and for the investors and issuers we've worked hard to serve," said George Nast, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas One Digital Securities. "Together, we'll offer greater product breadth, stronger compliance capabilities, and a scale that opens up exciting new opportunities for everyone we serve."

About Atlas One

Atlas One Digital Securities Inc. is a registered exempt market dealer operating across Canada. Founded in Vancouver in 2020 and granted EMD registration through the CSA Regulatory Sandbox in January 2021, Atlas One has facilitated over $115 million in capital for more than 40 issuers across real estate, private equity, and alternative asset classes. The company provides accredited investors with access to private market investments and supports issuers through a compliant, technology-enabled distribution platform. Upon closing of the Transaction, Atlas One will operate as part of a combined national private markets platform.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS) and (via its subsidiary), is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: the completion of the proposed Transaction; receipt of TSXV and FINRA approvals; the integration of Atlas One and FavorPoint into the Parvis platform; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Transaction; the completion of the Concurrent Financing and the Company's business plans and growth objectives. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of all conditions to closing; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required TSXV or FINRA approvals; adverse market conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303767

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.