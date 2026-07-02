Pizza Hut UK reopens iconic Marble Arch restaurant and launches search for four decades of memories

Pizza Hut UK's flagship Marble Arch restaurant has reopened following a refurbishment, welcoming diners back to one of the brand's most historic locations

The first 100 customers to share photos of themselves dining at any UK Pizza Hut during the past four decades by 12 th July will receive a £19.73 Pizza Hut voucher and be entered into a wrap-up draw to win £1,973

July will receive a £19.73 Pizza Hut voucher and be entered into a wrap-up draw to win £1,973 The social media competition celebrates the brand's heritage in the UK since launching in 1973

Pizza Hut continues commitment to upgrading its estate with upcoming refurbishment of The Trafford Centre in Manchester





LONDON, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Hut UK is reopening the doors to its iconic Marble Arch restaurant after a significant brand investment into the restaurant's refurbishment and is marking the occasion with a nationwide search for customer memories of Pizza Hut spanning decades.

One of Pizza Hut's most recognisable UK restaurants, the Marble Arch location has been feeding good times for generations; from family celebrations and first dates to post-shopping pizza stops and iconic childhood birthday parties. Now, as the family favourite restaurant begins a new chapter following a complete refurbishment, we want to see the receipts.

Launching a social media competition to coincide with the reopening, Pizza Hut UK is inviting the public to dig back in the family archive and share throwback photographs of themselves dining at any of Pizza Hut restaurants. We know that Pizza Hut has been part of some of the nation's most important milestones, and using the HutMemory Pizza Hut UK wants to share some of those moments of joy as a tribute to the flagship restaurant spot & the 57 other Pizza Hut restaurants across the UK.

The first 100 participants who share their snaps on social and details of their memory with HutMemory by 12th July will receive a Pizza Hut voucher for £19.73* - the year that Pizza Hut opened its very first restaurant in the UK. Everyone who receives a voucher will also be entered into a prize draw to win a grand prize of £1,973.

Jana Ulaite, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut UK said: "For decades, our Marble Arch Hut has been a place where friends, families and loved ones have come together to share great food and make lasting memories. It's an iconic restaurant for all of us, and this competition is a chance to give back to the people who've truly made it what it is. Feeding good times is what we do best, and we've been doing it since 1973, which is why we're asking our diners to share their favourite Pizza Hut memories to bring the story of our UK heritage to life."

Rooted in Pizza Hut's heritage but reimagined for today, the newly refreshed restaurant delivers an elevated dining experience that combines contemporary design, greater comfort and the unmistakable Pizza Hut warmth guests have loved for decades.

The refurbishment of its Marble Arch flagship reflects Pizza Hut UK's confidence in the enduring appeal of its dine in experience and plans for future growth, with the next iconic flagship location tabled for refurbishment being the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

How to enter:

Find a photograph of yourself dining at any of Pizza Hut's UK restaurants from any year

Share the image on social media and tell us about your memory using HutMemory by 12 th July

July Tag Pizza Hut UK in your post

The first 100 participants will receive a voucher of £19.73

All of these 100 participants will also be entered into a prize draw to win an epic £1,973

You can get an extra voucher when sharing your memory on your story and tagging Pizza Hut UK

The competition opens on 29th June and closes on 12th July 2026.

For further details and competition terms and conditions, visit Pizza Hut UK's social media channels.

For press enquiries or further imagery requests, please contact: PizzaHutCorp@hanovercomms.com

Notes to editors

Terms and Conditions

Competition terms and conditions apply. Post a photo dining at a Pizza Hut UK restaurant on Meta, use HutMemory, tag @pizzahutuk and add a caption sharing your memories to enter. First 100 valid entries win a £19.73 Pizza Hut UK Restaurant voucher and will be entered into a draw to win one (1) x £1,973 voucher. Enter between 29/06/2026 and 12/07/2026. Vouchers valid in Pizza Hut UK restaurants only for 12 months from date of issue. T&Cs apply, see: Terms & Conditions.

About Pizza Hut UK&I and Pizza Hut Global

Pizza Hut operates over 370 delivery and restaurant Huts in the UK and Northern Ireland. Yum! III (UK) limited trading as Pizza Hut Delivery in UK & Ireland is managed by Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director. Pizza Hut is part of Yum!, a Fortune 1000 company owning a multitude of international fast-food outlets, namely Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC and Habit Burger & Grill.

Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, USA, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan and Original Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders.

Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut works to positively impact its people, the communities it serves, and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon, and Better Packaging.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a34bb50-8b39-4eed-8097-e665dfd61863

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddc8cd05-ec41-4d1e-b91c-0e3f3fddaf60