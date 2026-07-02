ZetrOZ Systems Delivers the Future of Sports Medicine Soft Tissue Injury Treatment with National Launch of sam 3.0 at NATA in Philadelphia USA to Celebrate 250 Years of American Innovation

At the National Athletic Trainers Association meeting, the inventors of sam showcase the clinically validated, FDA-cleared device that revolutionizes recovery from soft-tissue injuries for athletes and active people, with endorsements from physicians, professional athletes, and military veterans.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / ZetrOZ Systems unveiled sam 3.0, the new evolution of its award-winning Sustained Acoustic Medicine wearable ultrasound technology, at the annual meeting of the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) on June 29-July 2.

The sam device has been clinically validated in 40 studies to accelerate healing and reduce pain in soft-tissue injuries common to amateur and professional athletes, making the NATA conference an ideal setting for the national launch of sam 3.0.

The Connecticut-based ZetrOZ Systems team presented the new device and met with athletic trainers to collect patient feedback for use in developing educational material and possible future refinements to the sam technology, which is defined and protected by 48 U.S. and global patents.

"sam 3.0 represents our continued commitment to making clinically proven wearable ultrasound therapy easier, more effective, and more accessible for athletes," said Dr. George K. Lewis for ZetrOZ Systems. "The overwhelmingly positive feedback at NATA 2026 from physicians, athletes, researchers, and longtime users reinforces that sam 3.0 is the next step forward in healing technology."

Building on the proven success of sam 2.0, the new sam 3.0 introduces enhanced usability, extended battery performance, automatic treatment adjustments, and improved patient experience.

To celebrate the launch, ZetrOZ Systems released a video featuring respected physicians, elite athletes, researchers, and military veterans who shared their experiences using sam technology and their excitement for the future of wearable ultrasound therapy.

Among the featured speakers was Noah Galloway, U.S. Army veteran, motivational speaker, and longtime sam user. Galloway discussed how he frequently relies on sam as part of his recovery routine and praised the sam 3.0 for its simplified user experience. He highlighted the device's ability to automatically adjust treatment delivery and emphasized how the streamlined design makes therapy easier and more accessible for patients.

"I've been using the sam 3.0 device as part of my recovery and it's something I use pretty regularly," Galloway said. "Recovery is already enough work. Anything that makes it a little easier, a little simpler, fits into my day better, I'm all for it."

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Don Buford also shared his enthusiasm for the new device, noting his extensive experience using sam technology with patients and expressing excitement about the advancements introduced in sam 3.0.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Redler highlighted one of the device's new user-friendly features: the integrated blue LED indicator lights, which provide visual confirmation to help patients easily know when the applicators are properly connected and treatment is being delivered.

Paris 2024 Olympian Ashley Hoffman shared her personal experience using the sam device. "My favorite thing is what it's doing underneath the surface. I can feel it delivering deep heat to my joints and muscles, to help me manage the discomfort and wear and tear of arthritis," she said. "If you're an athlete, I would definitely check out the sam device."

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Scott Sigman also participated in the launch video, expressing excitement about the continued innovation represented by sam 3.0 and its potential impact on patient care.

Eugene Santos discussed his experience using sam with collegiate athletes, particularly while traveling. Santos emphasized the portability and convenience of the technology and described sam as an important tool within his athletic training program.

Regenerative medicine physician Dr. Steven Sampson highlighted the practical improvements introduced with sam 3.0, including longer battery life and faster charging capabilities that make treatment even more convenient for patients and clinicians.

Research leader Stephanie Petterson praised the device's professional packaging and presentation, noting that sam 3.0 offers a realistic and patient-friendly treatment option for those seeking non-invasive therapy solutions.

Professional baseball player Spencer Strider said sam has been an important part of his recovery and he was looking forward to using the new, updated version of the device: "I'm using my sam all the time, so this is great to have the new 3.0 and I'm excited to put it to use."

Professional baseball player Victor Vodnik also commented on the device's updated packaging and modern USB-C charging capabilities, highlighting improvements that enhance the overall user experience. "I'm really excited to implement the new 3.0 into my routine," he said.

At the NATA 2026 meeting, ZetrOZ Systems also reaffirmed its commitment to the NATA Research & Education Foundation, which supports research and education that advances the level of care provided by athletic trainers.

ZetrOZ Systems works with the NATA Research and Education Foundation by sponsoring three of its initiatives: the Foundation's Free Communications program, a forum for researchers and clinicians to disseminate research and clinical case studies; the Foundation's Free Communications Awards, prizes to encourage professional and student athletic trainers to conduct research in their field; and the Foundation's Research to Clinical Practice newsletter, connecting athletic trainers to the latest in research and evidence-based practices.

sam 3.0 delivers the same clinically proven long-duration ultrasound therapy that has helped hundreds of thousands of patients while introducing a more intuitive design, longer battery life, faster charging, visual treatment indicators, and automated treatment functionality designed to simplify the user experience.

For more information about sam 3.0 and Sustained Acoustic Medicine technology, visit our new and improved website, www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in sports medicine healing innovations, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology, with 46+ patents, and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. sam is a cost-effective, non-invasive, drug-free modality used to treat soft tissue injuries and chronic pain.

Media Contact

Catherine Hoblin

choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zetroz-systems-delivers-the-future-of-sports-medicine-soft-tissue-inj-1185928