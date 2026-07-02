Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed IDLE(Idle Restaurant) at 08:00 on July 2, 2026 (UTC).

IDLE Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/idle_usdt

About IDLE(Idle Restaurant)

Idle Restaurant is built with a hybrid asset architecture designed for both scalability and true digital ownership. Idle Restaurant is built on sustainable, layered incentives that align gameplay, monetization, and ecosystem health.

Why IDLE(Idle Restaurant)

Idle Restaurant combines idle restaurant management with a Web3 ownership layer that is designed to enhance the player experience rather than create friction. The project starts with a simple and intuitive gameplay model: players build a food empire from a small storefront, hire staff, upgrade facilities, unlock new floors, and continue earning even while offline. What makes it more interesting is its selective blockchain strategy, where wallets, NFTs, and tokens are introduced only when they add real value through digital ownership, tradable assets, seasonal rewards, staking, governance, and marketplace activity. With its mobile, Telegram Mini App, and H5/browser strategy, the project aims to reach both mainstream casual players and Web3-native users.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Idle Restaurant

Idle Restaurant Token Symbol: IDLE

IDLE Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Ecosystem & Play Rewards: 20%

Treasury & Community: 18%

Team: 15%

Investors:12%

Liquidity & Market Making: 10%

Foundation/Reserve: 8%

Marketing & KoL: 7%

Advisors & Partners: 5%

Founder/NFT/Node: 5%

Learn More About IDLE(Idle Restaurant)

Website: https://idlerestaurant.bar/

X: https://x.com/Rapid_Replay

Telegram: https://t.me/DashFunBot/Games?startapp=tmrvx3iv6dc

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303742

Source: LBank