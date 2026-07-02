RAEK Announces Partnership with Termly to Strengthen Privacy-First Data Ownership for Businesses

RAEK clients can now pair first-party data activation with a trusted privacy and consent management platform built for today's compliance environment

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / RAEK, the data ownership layer for the AI economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Termly, a leading data privacy compliance platform that helps businesses manage privacy policies, cookie consent, consent management, and global privacy compliance requirements.

The partnership gives RAEK clients a stronger foundation for collecting, owning, and activating first-party data in a market where privacy, consent, and customer trust are becoming central to every serious data strategy.

RAEK helps businesses turn anonymous website traffic into owned customer intelligence through its growing ecosystem: RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI. As companies move away from third-party dependency and toward direct customer data ownership, proper consent management and privacy infrastructure are no longer optional. They are foundational.

Termly provides businesses with tools to generate and manage privacy policies, cookie policies, consent banners, DSAR forms, "Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information" links, and consent settings across privacy regimes such as GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, PIPEDA, ePrivacy, and other global privacy laws.

For RAEK clients, the partnership helps close a critical gap: the ability to not only capture and activate first-party data, but to do it with a privacy-first framework that supports compliance, transparency, and customer trust.

"RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy, and privacy has to be built into that foundation from day one," said Cory Crapes, Co-Founder and CEO of RAEK. "Our clients want to own their data, use their data, and protect their data. Partnering with Termly gives them a trusted path to strengthen consent, privacy, and compliance as they build more valuable first-party data assets."

The partnership is especially important as businesses prepare for a future where AI, automation, personalization, and customer intelligence depend on clean, permission-based data. RAEK believes the companies that win in the AI economy will be the companies that control their own customer data and have the infrastructure to use it responsibly.

Through this relationship, RAEK clients will have a streamlined path to implement Termly's privacy and consent tools alongside RAEK's data products. This allows businesses to better align website data collection, customer identification, consent management, and downstream activation.

"Businesses are under more pressure than ever to understand what data they collect, how they use it, and how they communicate that to their customers," said Raffaele Riconosciuto, Head of Marketing and Partnerships at Termly. "We are excited to work with RAEK to help more companies build privacy-conscious data strategies while continuing to grow and innovate."

The announcement supports RAEK's broader mission to help businesses become AI-ready by giving them control over the customer data that powers modern marketing, sales, automation, and intelligence workflows.

As RAEK continues expanding its platform, the company is focused on three connected layers:

RAEK Data - first-party data capture, identity resolution, enrichment, and owned customer intelligence.

RAEK Edge - private data and AI infrastructure designed to help businesses store, secure, and process sensitive information.

RAEK AI - AI workflows, agents, automation, and intelligence powered by the data a business owns.

Together, RAEK and Termly are helping businesses move toward a more trusted, compliant, and valuable data future.

Own the data. Use the data. Protect the data.

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. Through RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI, the company helps businesses capture, enrich, protect, and activate the first-party data they own. RAEK's platform is designed to help companies turn anonymous traffic into usable customer intelligence and prepare their data infrastructure for AI, automation, and private business intelligence.

About Termly

Termly is an all-in-one data privacy compliance platform that helps businesses create legal policies, manage cookie consent, handle consent preferences, and support compliance with global privacy laws. Termly's tools are designed to make privacy compliance more accessible for businesses of all sizes.

Media Contact

RAEK

Cory Crapes

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-announces-partnership-with-termly-to-strengthen-privacy-firs-1184274