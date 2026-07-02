Saint-Georges, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - KaseMe Design inc. (kasemedesign.ca), a Quebec accessories company founded in 2016, has received two Jarret awards at the 37th edition of the Gala de l'Entreprise Beauceronne. The company was honored in the Investment Project and Retail categories, recognition tied to the development of its network of eight physical boutiques and to the on-site production model that defines its retail experience.

Representatives of KaseMe Design at the 37th edition of the Gala de l'Entreprise Beauceronne.

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A Retail Model Built Around On-Site Production

KaseMe Design has developed a store concept that integrates production equipment directly on the sales floor. Through this model, customers can have nearly any of the company's designs printed on the spot, whether a signature model or a personalized creation. According to the company, the approach highlights Quebec craftsmanship while supporting a more sustainable form of inventory management, reducing both surplus stock and waste.

Investment Behind a Growing Boutique Network

The Investment Project recognition is tied to the capital behind KaseMe Design's retail expansion. The company has invested CAD 1 million in opening its boutiques across Quebec. Since the first locations opened, those boutiques have recorded more than 140,000 transactions.

Recognition on the Eve of a 10-Year Milestone

The awards were presented during the 37th edition of the Gala de l'Entreprise Beauceronne, an annual event recognizing businesses from the Beauce region of Quebec. The double recognition arrives as KaseMe Design prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary in the fall of 2026, marking a step in the company's evolution since its beginnings in Beauce.

"It is a tremendous source of pride for us to see a local company shine, both across Quebec and internationally. At KaseMe, we have always been committed to creating jobs locally, to doing things differently, and to showcasing Beauce entrepreneurship through our online sales as well as our eight physical boutiques. As a Quebec company certified as a B Corporation, this recognition holds a very particular meaning for us," said William Giroux, Co-Founder of KaseMe Design inc.

Additional information about KaseMe Design and its collections is available at https://www.kasemedesign.com/fr/collections.

The storefront of one of KaseMe Design's eight boutiques.

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About KaseMe Design inc.

Founded in 2016 and based in Saint-Georges, Quebec, KaseMe Design inc. (kasemedesign.ca) designs and sells phone cases and lifestyle accessories that feature both signature designs and customizable creations. The company operates a network of eight physical boutiques in Quebec built around a concept that integrates in-store production equipment, allowing customers to have designs printed on demand. A certified B Corporation, KaseMe Design pairs local manufacturing with an inventory approach intended to limit surplus and waste. The company will mark its 10th anniversary in the fall of 2026.

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Source: Sitegrow