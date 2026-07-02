CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.: CyberFuels Holding Company Announces Operational Update

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc. (OTCID:CBRF) ("The Company") an energy infrastructure and trading company focused on the development of fuel storage assets, principal-based physical trading, and proprietary fuel additive technologies, today announced an update on a series of initiatives spanning its international fuel trading operations, the development of its Port Tampa storage terminal, and its North American distribution relationship.

Fuel Trading Operations

CyberFuels Trading LLC, a subsidiary of CyberFuels, Inc., has established operations in Chile through CFT Chile Ops SpA, a newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary. This effort is spearheaded jointly by Managing Director and trading specialist for the Company, Tom Ireland, and Company President Jacob Borg. The Chilean fuel trading operation is focused on serving the domestic market by fulfilling a vital role in the fuel trading space, and is supported by a local legal representative located in the country. In addition to its foothold in the Chilean market, the Company is also currently evaluating other trading opportunities within the region that fit within its financial capabilities.

Fuel Additives

In North America, the Company continues to build its additive and fuel distribution relationship with WOWZA Fuel, with initial additive sales serving at locations in New York and Canada. WOWZA Fuel was formed through the combination of All Nations Fuel and the Iroquois Energy Group, with an original focus on bringing fuel savings to North American Indigenous businesses and communities. While that focus remains a core part of its business, WOWZA also sees broader, global opportunities to help others achieve the savings that its fuel additives can provide. Purchase orders for the DYNAMO Ultra All in One Octane Booster have been received for the New York and Canada shipments, which are expected to be delivered by end of July, 2026.

"We believe that this is just the beginning of an expanded relationship between CyberFuels and WOWZA Fuel, which we collectively expect to grow materially over the course of the year" announced CEO, Ronald Mills.

Port Tampa Terminal

At its Port Tampa terminal, the Company has met with several industry recognized prospective customers regarding leasing capacity in the terminal's storage tanks and contracting for throughput. Management believes these discussions are strategically important both for CyberFuels continued momentum, and for potential counterparties seeking to secure valued and limited storage capacity to serve their own downstream customers.

Burrow Global, a Beaumont, Texas-based full-service EPC firm with more than 50 years of Gulf Coast experience across the oil and gas, energy, and LNG infrastructure sectors has been selected as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the terminal. Burrow Global will also initially support the site plan design, engineering, and overall project management.

"Burrow Global brings decades of Gulf Coast infrastructure experience to our Port Tampa terminal, and the collaboration between our teams to date has been highly productive," said Jacob Borg, President of CyberFuels, Inc.

Alongside these terminal milestones, the Company also plans to conduct a small equity raise to support the terminal's continued development.

Corporate Development

In connection with these initiatives, the Company is in the process of expanding its board of directors by selecting directors who bring public-market experience, oil and gas industry leadership, and corporate finance and governance expertise.

About CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.

CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc. is an energy infrastructure and trading company focused on the development of fuel storage assets, principal-based physical trading, and proprietary fuel additive technologies. The Company is pursuing an integrated strategy across infrastructure, logistics, and product optimization to serve evolving energy markets.

Forward Looking Statement Disclosure:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimated," "projected," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the financial implications of a joint venture structure, the Company's ability to submit and obtain approval of an application to uplist its securities to a national securities exchange and the timing thereof, the completion, timing and terms of any equity financing and the resulting dilution to stockholders, as well as its ability to attract and contract with potential storage and offtake customers. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Investor Relations Information:?

Bill Robertson

IR@cyberfuels.com

SOURCE: CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyberfuels-holding-company-announces-operational-update-1186034