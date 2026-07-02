Foundation Software Launches Four-Part Blog Series on Construction Financial Management

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Foundation Software, leading provider of construction software and services, released a four-part blog series on construction financial management, covering the fundamentals that drive profitability, protect cash flow and keep job costs in check.

Construction margins are already naturally thin. Tariffs and material price swings are making them even more difficult to predict.

When costs shift mid-project, contractors without clear visibility into their numbers can struggle to keep up.

This series bridges that gap with practical guidance contractors can apply from pre-construction through closeout.

The four posts include:

The Ultimate Guide to Construction Financial Management - details the core elements of construction finance - job costing, cash flow, billing, payroll and reporting - and how they connect across every active project

Construction Budgeting: How Accurate Estimates Give You Real Control Over Every Project - how an estimate becomes a working budget, how cost codes link estimating to accounting and how to keep actual costs on track

Four Important Construction Financial Statements Explained - a breakdown of the four core reports - balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement and WIP schedule - and why reviewing them together tells a more complete story

Job Cost Control in Construction: Managing Variance When Material Prices Won't Sit Still - how escalation clauses, change order timing and real-time cost tracking help contractors respond before margin is gone

Together, these posts give contractors a clearer view of common financial blind spots, what reports to pull and when and how to close the gap between what a job was estimated to earn and what it delivers.

To explore the full construction financial management series, visit www.foundationsoft.com/blog.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-launches-four-part-blog-series-on-constructio-1185094